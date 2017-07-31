Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

+31

Structure Coluna Estrutural

Foundations Coluna Estrutural

Construction Alfama

Facilities Smart Services

Lighting Rodrigo Ohtake arquitetura e design e Smart Services

Landscape Rodrigo Ohtake arquitetura e design More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Alana Institute is an NGO focused on children's and youth development. The Jardim Pantanal headquarters project sought to conceive a space in which the entity could consolidate its actions in the region, which is extremely needy, and offer the community a place to socialize and develop collective activities.

The cultural center has the program created colaboratively with the community and has a community library, music school, auditorium, cafeteria, houses the community association, administration room and a covered square of 800m².

The project occupies the ground in order to preserve the urban characteristics familiar to the community without giving up making it a reference place. Glass plans with regular frames, curvilinear surfaces with color and translucent marquee are examples of the high quality in the use of materials in the configuration of the spaces, which is oppose to the subtle scale of the project and the implantation solutions.

The set qualifies delicately, without modifying the local sense, but offering it innovative technical solutions and modern aesthetic attributes.

The marquee synthesizes these qualities. In addition to delineating the space between the city and the batch, becoming it free and welcoming, its singular form is forceful and the application of the materials is carefully conceived. Its strong presence dissolves in the visitor's experience thanks to the translucent material, which shelter without confining.