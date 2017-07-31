World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Youth Center
  4. Brazil
  5. Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
  6. 2015
  7. Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design

  • 09:00 - 31 July, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design
Save this picture!
Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design, © Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

© Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto © Rafaela Netto +31

  • Structure

    Coluna Estrutural

  • Foundations

    Coluna Estrutural

  • Construction

    Alfama

  • Facilities

    Smart Services

  • Lighting

    Rodrigo Ohtake arquitetura e design e Smart Services

  • Landscape

    Rodrigo Ohtake arquitetura e design
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

From the architect. The Alana Institute is an NGO focused on children's and youth development. The Jardim Pantanal headquarters project sought to conceive a space in which the entity could consolidate its actions in the region, which is extremely needy, and offer the community a place to socialize and develop collective activities.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The cultural center has the program created colaboratively with the community and has a community library, music school, auditorium, cafeteria, houses the community association, administration room and a covered square of 800m².

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The project occupies the ground in order to preserve the urban characteristics familiar to the community without giving up making it a reference place. Glass plans with regular frames, curvilinear surfaces with color and translucent marquee are examples of the high quality in the use of materials in the configuration of the spaces, which is oppose to the subtle scale of the project and the implantation solutions.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The set qualifies delicately, without modifying the local sense, but offering it innovative technical solutions and modern aesthetic attributes.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The marquee synthesizes these qualities. In addition to delineating the space between the city and the batch, becoming it free and welcoming, its singular form is forceful and the application of the materials is carefully conceived. Its strong presence dissolves in the visitor's experience thanks to the translucent material, which shelter without confining.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning youth center Brazil
Cite: "Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design" [Espaço Alana / Rodrigo Ohtake Arquitetura e Design] 31 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876170/espaco-alana-rodrigo-ohtake-arquitetura-e-design/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »