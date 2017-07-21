World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Canada
  5. Perkins+Will
  6. 2017
  7. Bench Accounting Office Interiors / Perkins+Will

Bench Accounting Office Interiors / Perkins+Will

  • 15:00 - 21 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bench Accounting Office Interiors / Perkins+Will
Save this picture!
Bench Accounting Office Interiors / Perkins+Will, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Kim Muise © Kim Muise © Ema Peter © Ema Peter +18

  • Architects

    Perkins+Will

  • Location

    545 Robson St, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

  • Lead Interior Designer

    Sarah Stanford

  • Design Team

    K. Baba, S. Brent, D. Dove, H. Lai, S. Stanford

  • Area

    4656.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter, Kim Muise
Save this picture!
© Kim Muise
© Kim Muise

From the architect. Bench Accounting, a rapidly growing technology company that provides service-focused bookkeeping solutions, engaged Perkins+Will to provide interior design services for their new 50,000 square foot office space in downtown Vancouver.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

This fast-paced project saw the delivery of all design phases—from schematic design to construction documents—completed within seven weeks. The design team immersed itself in Bench’s culture, quickly gaining an understanding of their workforce and project goals. This relationship allowed the design team to make informed and accurate recommendations that resulted in a successful project on an ambitious schedule.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

To allow for a smart and effective economic design, the team’s strategy was to channel the majority of resources into social spaces. This particular design focus resulted in a unique lounge and fully serviced kitchen on each floor. Additionally, the existing concrete slab was sealed and the exposed ceiling was retained, adding to the raw aesthetic of the space.

Save this picture!
© Kim Muise
© Kim Muise

In order for Bench’s employees to excel in client service, the office seeks to act as a space that “services” its own employees through an emphasis on wellness, choice, and culture. Sit-stand options, focus rooms, telephone rooms, informal and formal collaboration spaces, conference suites, and hospitality and lounge spaces encourage both spontaneous collaboration and private, heads-down work. Ultimately, the scheme provides 24 different typologies of workspace apart from individual workstations, equating to a ratio of 0.8 alternative work locations for every dedicated workstation.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Thrid Floor Plan
Thrid Floor Plan

Survey results found that 83% of Bench employees experienced a maintaining or significant increase in unscheduled collaborations, and 85% maintained or increased their workplace happiness.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The founders of Bench believe that their physical space is an artifact of their corporate culture rather than a definition of it. Aligned with this thinking, Bench’s culture of innovation, collaboration, and community support is clearly reflected throughout its workplace design.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Canada
Cite: "Bench Accounting Office Interiors / Perkins+Will" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876113/bench-accounting-office-interiors-perkins-plus-will/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »