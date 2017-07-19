World
ICRIER / vir.mueller architects

  • 22:00 - 19 July, 2017
ICRIER / vir.mueller architects
ICRIER / vir.mueller architects, © Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

  • Project Team

    Saurabh Jain, Mansi Maheshwari Puja Pillai , Laura Blosser Priyam Ballav Goswami Prashant Singh Hada Avneet Kaur, Hillary Collins, Harsh Vardhan Jain

  • Structural

    Himanshu Parikh Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape

    Shaheer Associates

  • HVAC

    Gupta Consultants

  • Electrical

    Electro Consultants

  • Plumbing

    Vinod Sharma
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

From the architect. This office building for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has a built-up area of 1,972 square meters including a basement, parking level and office blocks comprising one research wing and one administrative wing.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The connection between these two sections is a naturally ventilated gallery and a central stair that also serves as the informal social space. This stair is protected from glare by vertical sandstone louvers. The building is designed as a series of parallel reinforced concrete shear walls with the services and circulation located on the west – creating an insulating buffer from the western sun. The north-south orientation allows natural light to penetrate deep into the building, reducing the energy consumption attributed to artificial lighting.

© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

The courtyard anchors the interior by creating a transparent space visible to all inhabitants, enabling informal gathering within a lush, landscaped micro-climate. The vocabulary of the building confronts New Delhi’s harsh extremes of climate, by employing robust and resilient material surfaces. The building may be washed clean by the monsoon rains and illuminated with dramatic shadows playing on the sandstone louvers in the summer sun.

Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome
Cross Section
Cross Section
Location to be used only as a reference.
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings India
