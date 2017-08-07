House No. 242 / J T A Co.

+19

Structural Engineer Post Co., Ltd.

M&E Engineer GeoDesign Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The house No.242 is situated in a housing estate in Bangkok, Thailand. The site is a 734 sq.m. elongated plot that orients north-south.

The priorities are to:

- Create a functional house for a family of 3 with 2 caretakers by using reusable materials from the tore down house as much as possible

- Keep all of the significant existing trees

- Reduce energy usage of the house

The facilities required are:

- Parking space for 3 cars

- Reception / Living area

- Dining area- Asian kitchen

- Service area

- Koi pond

- Kid’s bedroom

- Guest room

- Meditation area

- Master bedroom with study area

The design was inspired by a desire to engage with the landscape, permeability between interior and exterior, and to celebrate the existing trees.

The architectural design prioritizes the use of natural lighting and cross ventilation, with large openings facing north and south. We proposed passive ventilation and lighting solutions in order to reduce energy usage.

The site is surrounded by 2 neighboring houses in the north and south, while the west is not part of the housing estate and is an unpleasant context. In order to maintain privacy and connectivity between inside/outside simultaneously, the garage is located directly in front of the house to save space for the main house, and help conceal the house from the street.

Sustainability is very important and the house is organized in two levels to be integrated into the natural landscape. The majority of compartments face south to receive natural wind and is shaded by the geometry of the balconies and louvers to avoid heat gain.

Apart from orientation, cross and stack ventilation, the double wall with an air gap in the middle to the east and west provides protection from the sun.

On the roof, 2” thick closed-cell Polysio Foam Core with waterproof PVC sheet membrane together with 3” thick 2 sided aluminum foil and heat bloc type ceiling are used to block the heat gain from the roof. Roof mounted, grid connected photovoltaic panels are installed to generate electricity.

Synergy heat pump is used to make hot water for the house.

Water conservation has been taken into account as well, with series of low flow fixtures. This house uses gray water together with rain water harvesting to watering the garden.

The non-formaldehyde bio-composite board is used instead of plywood.

Self-cleaning, no lead, no mercury and heat reflection paint, is used for exterior paint, while washable, anti-bacterial, zero v.o.c. and APEO free paint is used for interior paint.