Studio Gang Unveils Community-Led Revitalization Masterplan for Memphis' Mississippi River

Studio Gang has unveiled plans for the revitalization of the Mississippi River waterfront in Memphis, Tennessee. Spanning a 6-mile stretch along a historic section of the river, the masterplan was developed in response to more than 4,500 survey responses and several public events, ensuring that the concept offers transformative ideas that relate to the entire Memphis community.
"The concept offers a series of actionable ideas meant to help the Riverfront achieve its potential as a shared, connected civic space for all Memphians to enjoy,” said Gia Biagi, principal of urbanism and civic impact at Studio Gang.
Studio Gang’s proposal has been split into 5 distinct zones – the Fourth Bluff, Mud Island, Tom Lee Park, MLK Park, and Greenbelt Park – that have been designed to cater to their existing individual strengths under the following principles:
- Foster positive encounters, civic pride and identity, and new understanding of the Mississippi River;
- Restore natural conditions, native ecology, and a more dynamic relationship between people and the river; and
- Connect assets along the river, the riverfront to the city (downtown and the neighborhoods beyond), and people with each other.
The concept, which has been designed as a “connected series of short-, medium-, and long-term investments” will now be evaluated by Mayor Jim Strickland, who will determine a course of implementation.
“We asked Studio Gang to think big about the future of our riverfront, and this concept proves they did exactly that. This visionary work will be the starting point of a community conversation to create a plan,” Mayor Strickland said.
Learn more about the project in the full concept book, here.
News via Studio Gang