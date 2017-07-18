Studio Gang Unveils Community-Led Revitalization Masterplan for Memphis' Mississippi River

Save this picture! A variety of new amenities at Tom Lee Park, from an adventure playground to an elegant pavilion, would provide park users with many activity options in all seasons. Different types of trails would allow for different speeds of movement through the park, while areas of respite and shade encourage everyone to relax and take in the Mississippi. Image Courtesy of Studio Gang

Studio Gang has unveiled plans for the revitalization of the Mississippi River waterfront in Memphis, Tennessee. Spanning a 6-mile stretch along a historic section of the river, the masterplan was developed in response to more than 4,500 survey responses and several public events, ensuring that the concept offers transformative ideas that relate to the entire Memphis community.

"The concept offers a series of actionable ideas meant to help the Riverfront achieve its potential as a shared, connected civic space for all Memphians to enjoy,” said Gia Biagi, principal of urbanism and civic impact at Studio Gang.

Save this picture! A variety of new plantings and structures that amplify Mud Island’s river ecology can help transform the peninsula into an active place offering a diverse array of opportunities for learning, teaching, research, gathering, and simply enjoying the outdoors. Image Courtesy of Studio Gang

Studio Gang’s proposal has been split into 5 distinct zones – the Fourth Bluff, Mud Island, Tom Lee Park, MLK Park, and Greenbelt Park – that have been designed to cater to their existing individual strengths under the following principles:

Foster positive encounters, civic pride and identity, and new understanding of the Mississippi River; Restore natural conditions, native ecology, and a more dynamic relationship between people and the river; and Connect assets along the river, the riverfront to the city (downtown and the neighborhoods beyond), and people with each other.

Save this picture! Masterplan Overview. Image Courtesy of Studio Gang

The concept, which has been designed as a “connected series of short-, medium-, and long-term investments” will now be evaluated by Mayor Jim Strickland, who will determine a course of implementation.

“We asked Studio Gang to think big about the future of our riverfront, and this concept proves they did exactly that. This visionary work will be the starting point of a community conversation to create a plan,” Mayor Strickland said.

Save this picture! Elevating visitors above the river in Greenbelt Park, a thick arch of native trees directs views across the Mississippi and provides great habitat for birds and other animals. Below the walkway, visitors can explore a native wetland on foot or by kayak, depending on the rise and fall of the river. Image Courtesy of Studio Gang

Learn more about the project in the full concept book, here.

