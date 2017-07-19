World
Viewing Tower Hoge Bergse Bos / Ateliereen Architecten

  19 July, 2017
Viewing Tower Hoge Bergse Bos / Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten

  Structural Engineering

    Verplak ingenieurs

  Building Contractor

    Aannemingsbedrijf Damsteegt B.V.

  Client

    Recreatieschap Rottemeren
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten

From the architect. At the top of 'hill B' at the Hoge Bergse Bos in Bergschenhoek a 22-meter high viewing tower is built. It is the centrepiece that completes the renovation of the recreational hill. We have designed the tower as a three-dimensional maze in which visitors have views from various altitudes and in various directions.

Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Site Plan
Site Plan
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten

There are two possible routes to the top. These relate to the two main approach routes to the top of the mountain. The tower is composed of equal staircase segments connected by small and large platforms. In this concept the desire to have viewing platforms at various heights could be realized easily.

Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Plans
Plans
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten

The main structure is a framework of white, steel columns and stringers. It stands like a sculpture at the hill top. The railings are made of wood which give a nice contrast to the structure and soften the appearance.

Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Sections
Sections
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
Courtesy of Ateliereen Architecten
"Viewing Tower Hoge Bergse Bos / Ateliereen Architecten" 19 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
