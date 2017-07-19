Viewing Tower Hoge Bergse Bos / Ateliereen Architecten

+19

Structural Engineering Verplak ingenieurs

Building Contractor Aannemingsbedrijf Damsteegt B.V.

Client Recreatieschap Rottemeren More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. At the top of 'hill B' at the Hoge Bergse Bos in Bergschenhoek a 22-meter high viewing tower is built. It is the centrepiece that completes the renovation of the recreational hill. We have designed the tower as a three-dimensional maze in which visitors have views from various altitudes and in various directions.

There are two possible routes to the top. These relate to the two main approach routes to the top of the mountain. The tower is composed of equal staircase segments connected by small and large platforms. In this concept the desire to have viewing platforms at various heights could be realized easily.

The main structure is a framework of white, steel columns and stringers. It stands like a sculpture at the hill top. The railings are made of wood which give a nice contrast to the structure and soften the appearance.