Call for Submissions: Best Architecture Drawings 2017

In the thousands of posts we publish yearly, we have the privilege of seeing a large number of impressive architecture drawings. They are submitted by established practices, architecture students, artists and, occasionally, our readers. From precise, old-school hand drawings to architectural representation that pushes the boundary of collage, photography and digital sketching, drawings hold a particular intrigue in the hearts of architecture lovers.

Since inspiration is at the heart of ArchDaily's mission, we'd like to invite all members to submit their best drawing for inclusion in our 2017 "Best Drawings" post.

Guidelines

All entries must be received by July 31, 12:00 pm EST

Drawing must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif

Drawing must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily

You may submit a maximum of three (3) entries

You are required to submit the year in which you produced the drawing

If the drawing was done by more than one person, you must specify all names in the "Name" section of the entry form

Our favorite submissions will be published in August. By entering this contest you agree to allow ArchDaily to publish your drawing on ArchDaily and its related sites.

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

How to share a file using Dropbox

How to share a file using Google Drive

How to share a file using Imgur

How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.