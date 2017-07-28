World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. A'LENTIL DESIGN
  6. 2017
  7. Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space / A'Lentil Design

Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space / A'Lentil Design

  • 19:00 - 28 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space / A'Lentil Design
Save this picture!
Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space / A'Lentil Design, Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design

Courtesy of A'Lentil Design Courtesy of A'Lentil Design Courtesy of A'Lentil Design Courtesy of A'Lentil Design +16

  • Architects

    A'LENTIL DESIGN

  • Location

    Sanchong District, New Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Area

    49.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design

A Couple and a Cat, Double Happiness
The happiness is enjoying the time with my lover and watching my cat walk around, even having a tea time at home on weekend, that’s the dreaming life every city dweller dream about. At the first time when designer see this place, she found this tiny space is separated by several walls and it looks smaller, even causes un-smooth movement. How to make a dreaming life come true and even there is a new born baby in the future, it is really a difficult problem. Designer communicates with the couple and decides to rearrange the movement, introduce sunlight and air into rooms, to renew space allocation and their life style.

Save this picture!
Before-After Floor Plan
Before-After Floor Plan

Designer break down original housing pattern, to rearrange movement, and makes owners can reach every space with five steps from the central point of house. To reduce aisle and corners, designer makes space open, introduce sunlight into rooms, and makes inside room looks bright and bigger. Besides, designer integrates owners’ requirements, to strength functional design, and converts second bedroom into living room, efficiently use every space. Making original wall hang TV to be a book shelf, and there still space for sofa and table under the shelf.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design

Furthermore, to create a cloakroom from an aisle, it not only meet hostess’s requirement, but also make use of fractional area to create beautiful under stair storage. At the last, to consider about new born baby, designer builds an attic as a bedroom, it could be a storage room, or second bedroom, and even a small world for cat or for children in the future. Designer not only arranges space according to couple’s living habits, but also promotes space efficiencies.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design

For coloring plan, entire space color arrangement is white, but decorate lemon yellow dot from entrance to living room; paint main bedroom with bright Macaron color to relieve stress from work. A tiny space contains large requirements, designer meets owners’ needs and makes home become the sweetest place in the world, even makes owners get happiness easily.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Courtesy of A'Lentil Design
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Hey! A Lovely Tiny Space / A'Lentil Design" 28 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876035/hey-a-lovely-tiny-space-a-couple-and-a-cat-double-happiness-alentil-design/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of A'Lentil Design

“微米平方”两人一猫的幸福寓所 / 一叶蓝朵设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »