World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. FR-EE's Museo Soumaya Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

FR-EE's Museo Soumaya Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
FR-EE's Museo Soumaya Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
FR-EE's Museo Soumaya Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Museo Soumaya, which opened to the public in 2011, is one of the more striking cultural landmarks on the skyline of Mexico City. Designed by FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise, the space accommodates and displays a private art collection of nearly 70,000 works spanning the 15th to the mid-20th Centuries, including the world’s largest private collection of Auguste Rodin sculptures. In this photo-essay, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has turned his lens to this – a rotated rhomboid clad in a skin of 16,000 hexagonal mirrored-steel panels.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu +38

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "FR-EE's Museo Soumaya Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu" 20 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876025/fr-ees-museo-soumaya-photographed-by-laurian-ghinitoiu/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »