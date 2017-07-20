World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. South Korea
  5. NBDC
  6. 2017
  7. MELLOWER Seongsu Flagship-Store / NBDC

MELLOWER Seongsu Flagship-Store / NBDC

  • 19:00 - 20 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MELLOWER Seongsu Flagship-Store / NBDC
Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

© In-Woo Yeo © In-Woo Yeo © In-Woo Yeo © In-Woo Yeo +18

  • Architects

    NBDC

  • Location

    , Seongsui-ro 7-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    TSA Architects, ID STUDIO

  • Area

    380.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    In-Woo Yeo
Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

'No past No future'

' Brooklyn ' in the United States , ' Hackney 'in the United Kingdom and ' Seong-su ' in the Korea, which successfully led the rebuilding of the urban regeneration strategy through the preservation of the past.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

Since 2010, 'Seong-su' has been designated as the " City of Urban Renaissance Project " in 2014. Reflecting the development of urban regeneration, which is not a general development, we agreed on the idea of reviving social and cultural functions through design, cultural and ecological environment, and the restoration of the urban economy.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Mellower also wanted to include their own specificity of the coffee and bakery in the first place, not to stay in the traditional Asian brand image.

Instead of breaking all of the old ones and creating new ones, we created new identities and designs in existing architectures and spaces, satisfying the needs of these clients and regions.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

- Concept

'Rejuvenation’

The concept of this project is Rejuvenation. It means being young again and recovering. In the light faded place can regain momentum again through penetrating novelty.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

- Design

We wanted to show the design concepts through the look of this architecture's exterior. And leave the frame of the building untouched, which was formerly a dyeing factory, inserted two creative boxes connecting the top and bottom of the building to create a new feeling. The white boxes is to liaise between external and internal place and contain the main features of the brand.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

On the first box, the main function of the brand was extended from the downstairs to the upstairs by placing the coffee Bar and the roasting Room on the 1st floor and academy and office on the 2nd floor. Another independent box was placed in the bakery kitchen.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

And the stairs connected two boxes showed the lively area by covering rainbow.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

- Think

Existing buildings used external concepts to provide customers with free service.

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

And as the first flagship store of the Mellower was established in Seoul, we planed to place the creative boxes to make room for employees to build and spread their skills

Save this picture!
© In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

- End

Hopefully, Mellower is ripe for new time to mature in the space that coexisting with the past and present.

Save this picture!
MELLOWER Seongsu Flagship-Store / NBDC, © In-Woo Yeo
© In-Woo Yeo

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail South Korea
Cite: "MELLOWER Seongsu Flagship-Store / NBDC" 20 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876017/mellower-seongsu-flagship-store-nbdc/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »