B&B La Mugletta / Integrate Collective

+15

Architectural Project Sergio Corazza, Valentina Lazzaro

Light Design Guido Granara

Naming & Logo Design Francesca Forte

Metal Works Giorato snc

Garden Linea Verde Tapparello More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A place where nature is part of the well-being of the home and its inhabitants: the project of the IntegrateCollective for the B&B La Mugletta eliminates every barrier between interior and exterior space.

The research and creativity behind the project La Mugletta, a B&B in the Euganean Hills near Padua, has evolved in harmony with the desire of the owners to create a cozy and comfortable place for receiving guests, offering a stay in an atmosphere of peace, being able to live real moments of true "otium” (leisure) feeling embraced by nature.

The project has created a place where, in addition to accommodations and hospitality for single events, it is also possible to carry out ceramic workshops and experimentation in the kitchen. In the future, it is the aim that these will become occasions and moments of integration with a disability, eliminating not only the physical but also the mental frontiers.

Family, nature, protection, sustainability, growth, care, relaxation, diversity, ability and disability integration, well-being, time, serendipity, sharing, simplicity and conviviality are the client’s key words on which the design idea of IntegrateCollective is founded and which gave rise to a single space in which nature and architecture are seamlessly intertwined and where the strongly characterizing element of the large corner glass is the focal point of this continuum between in and out.

To strengthen the bond with the surrounding nature, the project uses natural materials and high-tech solutions for a home with low environmental impact.

The structure was made of XLAM wood with wood fiber insulation and external larch lining; the basement in reinforced concrete laid in wooden texture boxes, with cellular glass (Foamglass) insulation. The materials are all used in their original essence: wood, cement, iron.

Energetically the house is autonomous: heating and cooling are produced with heat exchangers using the thermal energy present in the ground through two geothermal probes positioned at 150 meters deep. Total rainwater recovery is carried out, which is conveyed by rainwater and drainage systems to an underground tank.

The use of the lights (all LED) also contributes to the recognition of internal and external building volumes and enhances the properties of the materials used and differentiates the interior spaces according to their function.

All the elements of this project have been tailor-made: from architecture to furnishings, from lights to brand.

Together with the architectural project, IntegrateCollective has also created a name and logo. The name is a descendant of the family surname in a unique, pleasant and at the same time mysterious and catchy sound: La Mugletta.

The logo was born from the evolution of the sign that the buyer used for his ceramic works, integrating the initials of family names (U.-E.-S.-V.-M.) into a single distinctive sign, like a flower (nature) embedded in an almost heraldic form (the family). Name and logo together express the warm feeling of this family dream. A feeling that is perceived strongly by living in this "natural architecture"...

The integration with nature, of course, means that special attention has to be also given to the design of the garden. This was aimed at connecting naturally the main elements of the surrounding landscape with the interior and exterior of the building. Nature enters the garden design with a soft-shaped composition. Through their natural rhythms, groups of evergreens, shrubs, herbaceous perennials and grasses mark the seasons in harmony.

It's a garden that lives. Growth, variations in shape, color, and succession of blooms throughout the year contribute to creating movement, enhancing the natural appearance and bonding with the landscape. Adapting to morphology, terrain display and preserving existing elements, the three basic colors that characterize the interiors of the building and the rooms: green, yellow and orange have been reworked and inserted. These colors are proposed through the vegetation, in various shades and textures.

The old trees have been kept and the maple of completed maples enhanced by the panoramic views enjoyable on the terrace. The orchard has been integrated with new species and allows to exploit the most sloping areas otherwise unused, while a large area already in the garden allows enjoying the fruits of the earth.