Villa Heerenveen / Lautenbag Architectuur

From the architect. The clients are a young couple with two toddlers. They have a full agenda and wanted an efficient house, closer to work and school. A modern spacious house with a large kitchen/dining area was their wish.

On a plot on the edge of Heerenveen, their clear modern villa, with lots of glass and a number of special features, has been realized.

The elevated property positioned on a black podium gives the illusion that the home is floating adjacent to the watercourse. The stunning façade with contrasting finishes which include folded perforated metal panels make a bold statement within this residential area, coupled with a contemporary entrance and a beautiful wooden canopy. This canopy is mirrored on a larger scale to provide shade to the south façade. This detail provides natural cooling to the interior of the property whilst the opposing materials complement the exterior of the building.

The interior of the building provides clean lines with striking results from the perforated metal panels used on the exterior which allow light to penetrate the building and natural light effects which reflect off the walls and give an alternative dimension, whilst offering privacy from the neighbouring residential development. Floor to ceiling glazed panels with minimal framing add to the open feel of the building bringing the outside in and give the building the visibility of stunning sun rises and sun sets over the adjacent landscape , picture windows providing specific focus to the external elements and natural flora and fauna over the watercourse.

The open plan feel is continued throughout the building with strategically placed dividing walls to give privacy whilst allowing the interconnection of rooms to flow, the stairs are a key yet striking feature of the property whilst being functional yet minimalist, this home offers a spacious living environment which is both functional, contemporary and maximises the assets of its location.