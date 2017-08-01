Kobi Karp’s Pair of Mixed-Use Developments to Celebrate Wynwood's Culture of Creativity in Miami

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kobi Karp Architecture & Levy Public Relations

Miami’s growing art district of Wynwood is set for further development in the form of two projects designed by renowned local architect Kobi Karp – Wynwood 25 and Gateway at Wynwood. The first is a $100 million unique mixed-use residential opportunity in the neighborhood, co-developed by the Related Group in Miami and the New York based East End Capital, while the second is an upcoming 12-story tower responding to the increasing demand for office rental space.

“Wynwood’s artistic spirit and modern vibe are elements that inspired our designs for Wynwood 25 and Gateway at Wynwood,” explained Kobi Karp, Founder, and Principal of Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, Inc. “This forward-thinking, vibrant area is gaining so much momentum and we wanted this to translate into our designs. It’s an exciting time to be a part of Wynwood’s growth and we aim to create unique designs that merge seamlessly with the area’s culture and unique energy.”

Breaking ground last week, Wynwood 25 encompasses 400,000 square feet and occupies 2.3 acres. This includes 289 rental apartments, 31,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 340 rental spots. Keeping in line with the neighborhood’s modern vibe and young demographic, amenities include a fitness center, a yoga studio, home office spaces, dog wash facilities as well as 12,000 square feet of green space in the courtyard. A public competition was also held last month for the renaming of the building, with prizes including three months of free rent once the project is complete.

Gateway at Wynwood the first of a number of new towers planned for the area and will be “an iconic glass masterpiece tower” that celebrates Wynwood’s creative energy. Located south of a major shopping mall in the city, the 464,700 square foot building includes 184,000 square feet of office space, 34,000 square feet of retail at the street level and 574 parking spaces. This is topped with a rooftop garden and amenity deck.

Both projects will add to Kobi Karp Architecture's growing portfolio of Miami based projects, which include Surfside, Miami Beach and the Four Seasons Hotel.

News via: Kobi Karp Architecture and Curbed Miami

