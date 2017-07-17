Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York

NY YIMBY has unearthed plans for a new mixed-use development at 540-544 Hudson in New York’s West Village. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, renderings show a brick building with a contemporary reimagining of the historic cornices found throughout the neighborhood.

Being developed by William Gottlieb Real Estate, the scale and materiality of the building has been tailored to its context – at 7 stories, it will rise only a few blocks over its immediate neighbors, and feature a brick facade, as a majority of the area’s buildings do. As the building rises, the facade undulates increasingly, allowing the structure to stand out from the streetwall.

The mixed-use building will contain 26 total residential units, along with 5,600 square feet of street front retail and a 552-square-foot community space. The building will be capped by a 7th floor penthouse with a private roof terrace, and a smaller rooftop space to be shared by the other units.

Awaiting an approval hearing from the Landmarks Preservation Commission next week, a timeline for construction has yet to be announced.

