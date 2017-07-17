World
  Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York

Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York

Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York
Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York, via NY YIMBY
via NY YIMBY

NY YIMBY has unearthed plans for a new mixed-use development at 540-544 Hudson in New York’s West Village. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, renderings show a brick building with a contemporary reimagining of the historic cornices found throughout the neighborhood.

via NY YIMBY
via NY YIMBY

Being developed by William Gottlieb Real Estate, the scale and materiality of the building has been tailored to its context – at 7 stories, it will rise only a few blocks over its immediate neighbors, and feature a brick facade, as a majority of the area’s buildings do. As the building rises, the facade undulates increasingly, allowing the structure to stand out from the streetwall.

The mixed-use building will contain 26 total residential units, along with 5,600 square feet of street front retail and a 552-square-foot community space. The building will be capped by a 7th floor penthouse with a private roof terrace, and a smaller rooftop space to be shared by the other units.

via NY YIMBY
via NY YIMBY

Awaiting an approval hearing from the Landmarks Preservation Commission next week, a timeline for construction has yet to be announced.

News via NY YIMBY.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Undulating Brick Development Reimagines the Cornice in New York" 17 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875984/undulating-brick-development-reimagines-the-cornice-in-new-york/>
