  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III

10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III

10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III

The stair is one of the most fundamental elements of architecture. Whether thin and delicate or bold and colored, in some projects a staircase becomes the buildings’ main protagonist and serves as a focal point for the entire project. It is through staircases that architects create spatial forms and visuals that reveal new ways to perceive a constructed space. For this reason, we’ve searched our archives (again!) in search of some more inspiring stairs.

Scroll down for ten more selected stairs:

UN City / 3XN

10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III, © Adam Mõrk
© Adam Mõrk

Two Houses in Monção / João Paulo Loureiro

© José Campos
© José Campos

The Greja House / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos

© Jaime Navarro Soto
© Jaime Navarro Soto

Bridging Teahouse / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Patio-House in Gracia / Carles Enrich

© Enric Fabre
© Enric Fabre

House in Miramar / e|348 Arquitectura

© José Campos
© José Campos

Joaquim Antunes' Apartment 149 / Metro Arquitetos Associados

© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

White House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Eduardo Chalabi

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

See more stairs here:

Ascend, Descend: 10 Staircases Made From Beautiful Materials

Stairs do more than take you up a floor; they represent a journey the architect wants you to travel. The act of ascending and descending extends beyond planning. Projects like Herzog and De Meuron's expressive staircases in VitraHaus, Sou Fujimoto's inhabited stairs in Musashino's Library and even MVRDV's giant urban staircase allowed individuals to achieve entirely new perspectives of their surroundings or even city.

10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II

We've already presented a selection of staircases made from beautiful materials, and are back for round 2! With different types of materials and support techniques, some stairs give us the feeling of being suspended in the air, while others play with the exposed elements that sustain them.

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III" 30 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875981/10-even-more-beautiful-staircases-part-iii/>
