10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III

The stair is one of the most fundamental elements of architecture. Whether thin and delicate or bold and colored, in some projects a staircase becomes the buildings’ main protagonist and serves as a focal point for the entire project. It is through staircases that architects create spatial forms and visuals that reveal new ways to perceive a constructed space. For this reason, we’ve searched our archives (again!) in search of some more inspiring stairs.
Two Houses in Monção / João Paulo Loureiro
The Greja House / Park + Associates
Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos
Bridging Teahouse / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise
10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio
Patio-House in Gracia / Carles Enrich
House in Miramar / e|348 Arquitectura
Joaquim Antunes' Apartment 149 / Metro Arquitetos Associados
White House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Eduardo Chalabi
Stairs do more than take you up a floor; they represent a journey the architect wants you to travel. The act of ascending and descending extends beyond planning. Projects like Herzog and De Meuron's expressive staircases in VitraHaus, Sou Fujimoto's inhabited stairs in Musashino's Library and even MVRDV's giant urban staircase allowed individuals to achieve entirely new perspectives of their surroundings or even city.
We've already presented a selection of staircases made from beautiful materials, and are back for round 2! With different types of materials and support techniques, some stairs give us the feeling of being suspended in the air, while others play with the exposed elements that sustain them.