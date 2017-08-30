10 Even More Beautiful Staircases - Part III

The stair is one of the most fundamental elements of architecture. Whether thin and delicate or bold and colored, in some projects a staircase becomes the buildings’ main protagonist and serves as a focal point for the entire project. It is through staircases that architects create spatial forms and visuals that reveal new ways to perceive a constructed space. For this reason, we’ve searched our archives (again!) in search of some more inspiring stairs.

Scroll down for ten more selected stairs:

UN City / 3XN

Two Houses in Monção / João Paulo Loureiro

The Greja House / Park + Associates

Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos

Bridging Teahouse / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

Patio-House in Gracia / Carles Enrich

House in Miramar / e|348 Arquitectura

Joaquim Antunes' Apartment 149 / Metro Arquitetos Associados

White House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Eduardo Chalabi

