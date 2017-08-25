10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II

We’ve already presented a selection of staircases made from beautiful materials, and are back for round 2! With different types of materials and support techniques, some stairs give us the feeling of being suspended in the air, while others play with the exposed elements that sustain them. In this round-up, we’ve got some seriously spiraling stairs, both in public and private buildings. We’re also showcasing some unique metal staircases so thin they look almost see-through – a feat of architecture and structural design.

Check out ten more unique staircases from our archive below:

+ 11

Bank of London and South America / Clorindo Testa + SEPRA

Duurzaamheidscentrum Assen / 24H > architecture

House in Byoubugaura / Takeshi Hosaka

Do House / Cazú Zegers G

IENOVA / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Artist's Residence Room On The Roof / i29 interior architects

House M / SoNo Arhitekti

Dominion Office Building / Zaha Hadid Architects

Medibank / HASSELL

Chang Ucchin Museum in Yangju / Chae-Pereira Architects