Ascend, Descend: 10 Staircases Made From Beautiful Materials

Ascend, Descend: 10 Staircases Made From Beautiful Materials

Stairs do more than take you up a floor; they represent a journey the architect wants you to travel. The act of ascending and descending extends beyond planning. Projects like Herzog and De Meuron’s expressive staircases in VitraHaus, Sou Fujimoto’s inhabited stairs in Musashino’s Library and even MVRDV’s giant urban staircase allowed individuals to achieve entirely new perspectives of their surroundings or even city. Staircases hold their own as elements of architectural expression. Some blend in; others puncture a space with their unique shape and materials. 

Courtesy of Embaixada arquitectura © Rafaela Netto © Pietro Savorelli © Nelson Kon +11

"Among all the architectural elements, with no doubt, the stair is for the building the same as the arteries and veins to the human body. As these carry blood to all organs, those with a similar branch, are essential for communication. In a figurative sense, the stair would be like the heart of a building, which fills it with life. The stair also has a temporal dimension: climbing up a stair means a lapse of time. The stairs and their steps have a rhythm. Its repercussion becomes evident when the steps are counted when going up or down. Above all else, the stair is a three-dimensional element. Its orientation is the gradient slope and its optical effect is the continuous change of perspective as it passes through it. This feeling reinforces the verticality as a movement line, both up and down." (Vicenio Samozzi, Italian Architect, in 1615).

From textural timber to curving concrete, here are 10 examples from our archives to check out:  

SDM Apartment / Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop
Courtesy of Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop

Olivo Gomes Residence / Rino Levi

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Antinori Winery / Archea Associati

Save this picture!
© Pietro Savorelli
© Pietro Savorelli

House of Cubes / Embaixada Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Embaixada arquitectura
Courtesy of Embaixada arquitectura

C-51 House / Ábaton Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Cortesia da Ábaton Arquitectura
© Cortesia da Ábaton Arquitectura

CASA REX / FGMF Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Bic Banco Headquarters / Kiko Salomão

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

House in Tamatsu / Ido, Kenji Architectural Studio

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Casa Del Grande Staircase / Rafael Iglesia

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

Weekend House in Downtown São Paulo / SPBR

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
