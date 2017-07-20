World
  7. Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos

Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos

Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos
Ribeirão Preto House / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +21

  • Authors

    Angelo Bucci, Fernando de Mello Franco, Marta Moreira, Milton Braga

  • Colaborators

    Anna Helena Vilella, Eduardo Ferroni, Eliana Mello, Maria Júlia Herklotz

  • Structure

    Ibsen Puleo Uvo

  • Construction

    Paulo Balugoli
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. This house is structured on four pillars of direct foundation on the bedrock at one and a half meters deep. A pair of beams, inverted on the ceiling, structures the roofing slab and anchored the floor slab, without beams.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Model
Model
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The topography of the site had been decharacterized. On the pretext of this is that it was decided to move the existing ground volume in the batch to organize three garden terraces on different level of quotas, as if they were three stones, and a walk between them at street level.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section
Section
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The street garden (level 2.00) extends the upper room incorporating the front setback, usually lost behind a wall. The bedroom garden (level 1.80) shades the north face and provides a more sheltered outdoor area as an extension of the rest environments. The courtyard garden (level 1.20), in the mid-level, makes smooth passage between the two floors and enjoys the small vertical distances achieved by the structural solution.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
