See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map

Need some data on the world's inhabitants? Population Explorer is an online software that can estimate population information from any region of the world based on the Landscan application and is described as a "high-precision population database produced by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory" in the United States.

The tool is the first and only application of its kind, and instantly displays population and density counts in a user-selected flexible area, allowing you to create and save scenarios based on that data - Developers of Population Explorer.

It is possible to use the platform to know a variety of statistics: how many people live in a certain region, the number of women and men living in a given area, the age pyramid of a given population, and how densely populated a territory is (among other applications) - making the tool useful for both municipal and government authorities around the world.

In order to have access to the applications, it is necessary to register. However even without registering, the tool can run several searches (such as the calculation of area and perimeter of a certain polygon drawn on the map by the user) including tutorials on how to use Population Explorer in all its potential. With the tools in the right menu, you can customize maps, measure distances, and select regions.

Via: Population Explorer.