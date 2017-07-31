World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map

See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map
Save this picture!
See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map, Via Printscreen www.populationexplorer.com
Via Printscreen www.populationexplorer.com

Need some data on the world's inhabitants? Population Explorer is an online software that can estimate population information from any region of the world based on the Landscan application and is described as a "high-precision population database produced by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory" in the United States. 

The tool is the first and only application of its kind, and instantly displays population and density counts in a user-selected flexible area, allowing you to create and save scenarios based on that data - Developers of Population Explorer.

It is possible to use the platform to know a variety of statistics: how many people live in a certain region, the number of women and men living in a given area, the age pyramid of a given population, and how densely populated a territory is (among other applications) - making the tool useful for both municipal and government authorities around the world. 

In order to have access to the applications, it is necessary to register. However even without registering, the tool can run several searches (such as the calculation of area and perimeter of a certain polygon drawn on the map by the user) including tutorials on how to use Population Explorer in all its potential. With the tools in the right menu, you can customize maps, measure distances, and select regions.

Check out Population Explorer here.

Via: Population Explorer.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "See Population Data From Anywhere in The World With This Map" [​Population Explorer: um mapa com dados da população de qualquer lugar do mundo] 31 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875975/see-population-data-from-anywhere-in-the-world-with-this-map/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »