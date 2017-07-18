World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Denmark
  5. BIG
  6. 2017
  7. TIRPITZ / BIG

TIRPITZ / BIG

  • 03:00 - 18 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TIRPITZ / BIG
Save this picture!
TIRPITZ / BIG, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Rasmus Hjortshøj © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Mike Bink © Frederik Lyng +35

  • Project Leader, Concept

    Brian Yang

  • Project Leader, Detailed Design

    Frederik Lyng

  • Project Manager

    Ole Elkjær-Larsen

  • Team

    Jakob Lange, David Zahle, Andreas K. Pedersen, Tore Banke, Snorre Emanuel Nash Jørgensen, Michael Andersen, Hugo Soo, Marcella Martinez, Geoffrey Eberle, Adam Busko, Hanna Johansson, Jakob Andreassen, Charlotte Cocco, Mikkel Marcker Stubgaard, Michael Schønemann Jensen, Alejandro Mata Gonzales, Kyle Thomas David Tousant, Jesper Boye Andersen, Alberte Danvig, Jan Magasanik, Enea Michelesio, Alina Tamosiunaite, Ryohei Koike, Brigitta Gulyás, Katarzyna Krystyna Siedlecka, Andrea Scalco, Tobias Hjortdal, Maria Teresa Fernandez Rojo

  • Collaborators

    AKT, Lüchinger+Meyer, Tinker imagineers, Kloosterboer Decor, BIG IDEAS, Fuldendt, COWI, Svend Ole Hansen, Gade & Mortensen Akustik, Bach Landskab, Ingeniørgruppen syd, Kjæhr & Trillingsgaard, Pelcon

  • Client

    Vardemuseerne
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mike Bink
© Mike Bink

From the architect. The new TIRPITZ is a sanctuary in the sand that acts as a gentle counterbalance to the dramatic war history of the site in Blåvand on the west coast of Denmark.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The 2,800 m2 ‘invisible museum’ transforms and expands a historic German WWII bunker into a groundbreaking cultural complex comprising four exhibitions within a single structure, seamlessly embedded into the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Frederik Lyng
© Frederik Lyng

Upon arrival, visitors will first see the bunker until they approach through the heath-lined pathways and find the walls cut into the dunes from all sides and descend to meet in a central clearing.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The courtyard allows access into the four underground gallery spaces that have an abundance of daylight even though they are literally carved into the sand.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The exhibitions, designed by Dutch agency Tinker Imagineers, showcase permanent and temporary themed experiences that ground the tale of an impressive war machine.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

While set by the heavy hermetic object of the WWII bunker, the new TIRPITZ is a sharp contrast to the concrete monolith by camouflaging with the landscape and inviting lightness and openness into the new museum.

Save this picture!
© Mike Bink
© Mike Bink
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Denmark
Cite: "TIRPITZ / BIG" 18 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875965/tirpitz-big/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »