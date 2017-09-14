World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 151 Office Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. House Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura

House Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura

  • 17:00 - 14 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura
Save this picture!
House Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 48

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

From the architect. The initial idea for this project, on the Xangri-lá beach, was to give the air of a rural house located on the beach, using a considerable area of the land. In order to meet the owner's expectations, who like an open house without losing privacy, all of the faces of the social area were designed as a part of the external area. In addition, natural light and cross ventilation were used with the aim of avoiding the use of air conditioning. Energy saving was also optimized with the use of LED technology in all ambients. The concrete walls, beyond creating an inequivalent brute and rustic appearance, offer advantages regarding the temperature and low maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The house has five large bed rooms - four located on the second floor, along with two bathrooms - and a suite on the ground floor, ensuring easy accessibility. In addition, the social area has a toilet. The fireplace was created facing both the living room and the dining room, in order to keep both areas heated in the winter. The kitchen joins the dining area, through a gourmet island. The dining table can be turned into a pool table or a ping-pong table - creating an atmosphere that is perfect for receiving family and friends, in addition to the large barbecue located in the external area. Thermal-acoustic tiles were used in covering the dining room and the terrace and were chosen not only for their main characteristics, but also due to the lightness and resistance they provide.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The land also has a large yard with abundant vegetation and a gas-heated fiberglass pool as well as parking for up to five cars.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura" [Casa Rio das Contas / 151 Office Arquitetura] 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875964/house-rio-das-contas-151-office-arquitetura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »