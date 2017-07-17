World
  3. Disney Unveils Plans for "Immersive" Star Wars Resort and New Theme Park Animation

Disney Unveils Plans for "Immersive" Star Wars Resort and New Theme Park Animation, © Disney/Lucasfilm. Image via <a href='http://https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/07/plans-unveiled-for-star-wars-inspired-themed-resort-at-walt-disney-world/'>Disney Parks Blog</a>. ImageEarly concept drawings for the hotel
At the D23 Expo this past weekend, Disney announced plans for a new Star Wars hotel and resort at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and revealed an animation of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park that will bring the beloved galaxy into the present and not-so-far-away.

The revolutionary hotel has been envisioned as a completely “immersive” experience – visitors will each be given their own “story line” complete with “secret missions,” interacting with a full in-costume and in-character hotel staff. Early concepts for the resort show starship-themed spaces throughout, from the lobby to hotel rooms each featuring “a view into space.”

© Disney/Lucasfilm. Image via <a href='http://https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/07/plans-unveiled-for-star-wars-inspired-themed-resort-at-walt-disney-world/'>Disney Parks Blog</a>. ImageEarly concept drawings for the hotel
© Disney/Lucasfilm. Image via <a href='http://https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/07/plans-unveiled-for-star-wars-inspired-themed-resort-at-walt-disney-world/'>Disney Parks Blog</a>. ImageEarly concept drawings for the hotel
Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts explains:

“It’s unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open in 2019. An opening date for the hotel is yet to be announced.

News via Disney Parks Blog, CNN.

© Disney/Lucasfilm. Image via <a href='http://https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2017/07/plans-unveiled-for-star-wars-inspired-themed-resort-at-walt-disney-world/'>Disney Parks Blog</a>. ImageAn early concept drawing for the theme park
