  3. Yoga Poses For Architects

Yoga Poses For Architects

Yoga Poses For Architects
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Learning to adapt and be flexible; it’s something that comes in handy both in an architecture firm and yoga studio. The everyday motions you go through as an architect can sometimes feel like a strenuous physical routine. Whether it be performing tasks for work or sneaking ways to get some precious shut-eye, architects need to learn how to be nimble to get through the long days and nights (coffee doesn’t hurt either). Take some deep inhalations and exhalations as you check out, in four easy to follow steps, some common positions architects find themselves in. 

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram, or visit their website.

