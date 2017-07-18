World
  7. Taylor Residence / in situ studio

Taylor Residence / in situ studio

  • 13:00 - 18 July, 2017
Taylor Residence / in situ studio
  • Architects

    in situ studio

  • Location

    Matthews, NC, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Erin Sterling Lewis, Matthew Griffith, Jeremy Leonard

  • Area

    4006.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Keith Isaacs
From the architect. The house is on a flat site, well off the street, overlooking a woodland pond. The drive meanders through the trees and approaches from the northern forest side. The house screens any view of the pond. A tall entry and stair volume bisects the plan and is a lens to the pond upon entry. The entire ground level, which includes the master suite, opens north to the forest and south to the pond. Openings on the south wall are shaded by an overhang. A composition of surfaces and site walls define formal exterior spaces adjacent to the house.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The foundation and site walls for the house are concrete, and the majority of the structure is wood. A large concrete fireplace mass anchors the plan alongside the entry and stair volume. Steel is used to achieve large spans. Windows are a mix of aluminum-clad wood residential frames and large, aluminum sliding doors. The upper volume is stucco and sits atop a wood, metal, and glass lower level. Spare interior trim, flush interior doors, flush cabinets, and dark oak floors create a quiet interior. Exterior areas are wood, concrete, and gravel and spill directly from the interior on both the north and south sides. A large synthetic turf yard to the north provides a play area, bounded by the forest, the drive, and a garage. Selected trees sprinkle the landscape to the south between the house and the pond.

