  7. Kiel Steel House / BLK2 Architects

Kiel Steel House / BLK2 Architects

  • 05:00 - 18 July, 2017
Kiel Steel House / BLK2 Architects
Kiel Steel House / BLK2 Architects, © Ralf Buscher
© Ralf Buscher

© Ralf Buscher © Ralf Buscher © Ralf Buscher © Ralf Buscher +16

  • Other Participants

    LRW Architekten und Stadtplaner, Hamburg client: Projektgesellschaft Alte Feuerwache Kiel mbH & Co. KG
© Ralf Buscher
© Ralf Buscher

From the architect. The Kiel-Steel-House is part of a new housing development on a former parking lot area in the town center of the city Kiel at the german baltic coast.

© Ralf Buscher
© Ralf Buscher
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Ralf Buscher
© Ralf Buscher
Section
Section
© Ralf Buscher
© Ralf Buscher

Adjacent to the historic house and town museum "Warleberger Hof", the saddle roofing house with two exclusive apartments and a business unit on the ground floor is completely clad with Cortensteel. It forms an independent accent and marks the urban access to the new quarter with multi-family houses, townhouses and a student house.With a cafe on the ground floor, the steel house will become the small center of the new brick district. The saddle roof as a sign of classic, traditional house typology stands for a connecting piece of the quarter with the structure of the old town centre. The steel material, with its rough and industrial character, is also reminiscent of the tradition of the shipbuilding industry of the city of Kiel.The steel-house-apartments are designed as loft apartments with large glass sliding windows and an open living space. The upper apartment as a maisonette offers a two-storey living room with steel staircase and a gallery level under the saddle roof. From the masterbedroom on the gallery the view leads to the main street of the new neighbourhood

Elevation
Elevation

