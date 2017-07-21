World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory
  6. 2017
  7. Movable Shinto Shrine / Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory

Movable Shinto Shrine / Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory

  • 19:00 - 21 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Movable Shinto Shrine / Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory
Save this picture!
Movable Shinto Shrine / Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory, © Kikuma Watanabe
© Kikuma Watanabe

© Kikuma Watanabe © Kikuma Watanabe © Kikuma Watanabe © Kikuma Watanabe +16

  • Structural Engineer

    Syunya Takahashi

  • Construction

    Laboratory for design of architecture adapted environment @ Kochi University of Technology ( Kikuma Watanabe Laboratory)

  • Owner

    Inhabittants of Nakagonyu + Kochi University of Technology
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kikuma Watanabe
© Kikuma Watanabe

From the architect. This is a self-built portable shrine in a depopulated village in the moutain region of Kochi in Japan. In 2015, the pre-existing shrine called Kanamine-jinja was deeply injured by a heavy typhoon that hit the village. The Kanamine Shinto shrine had two architectural components: one is the front shrine dedicated to worshipers while the other was the rear shrine, where main shrine was set.

Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch

The original shrine had its architectural axis geared towards mount Gozaisyo-yama — a sacred mountain located ten kilometer from the shrine. The shrine’s site was too narrow and had partly collapsed which resulted in a building that could no longer be maintained anymore. As a solution, we decided to divide the building into two smaller shrines: the frontal area is a housing area for inhabitants and the worshipers while the rear shrine is set in front of the original shrine in the forest. Before demolition of the original shrine, the main shrine set in the original shrine was transferd into the rear shrine. 

Save this picture!
Structure
Structure

Both front shrine and rear shrine have to be set on the axis toward mount Gozaisyo-yama, according to the axis of the original shrine. However the rear shrine was set in the too narrow and limited site in front of the original shrine, so it could not be set on the axis toward the sacred mountain. After clearance of the broken original shrine, we have to transfer the rear shrine into the site where the original shrine was set, and locate the rear shrine on the axis toward sacred mountain. So the rear end features eight wheels attached to the bottom of the structure, rendering it portable. 

Save this picture!
© Kikuma Watanabe
© Kikuma Watanabe
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Other Small Scale Japan
Cite: "Movable Shinto Shrine / Kikuma Watanabe + Environmental Design System Laboratory" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875919/movable-shinto-shrine-kikuma-watanabe-plus-environmental-design-system-laboratory/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »