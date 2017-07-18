Fabrizio Barozzi on Barozzi/Veiga's Obsessions, Process, and Position Within the Architectural Landscape

Save this picture! Fine Arts Museum / Barozzi/Veiga. Image © Simon Menges

In this episode of GSAPP Conversations, Fabrizio Barozzi—who co-founded the Barcelona-based practice Barozzi/Veiga with Alberto Veiga in 2004—discusses the practice's process and obsessions, including how they position themselves in the architectural landscape and why they are sceptical of defining their own architectural "language". For Barozzi, research and an engagement with history are integral to the way his practice works operates.

How to find your own voice, starting from a different environment, or a different context […] maybe this is one of my obsessions.

Fine Arts Museum / Barozzi Veiga 15 Paola Calcavecchia, Shin Hye Kwang, Maria Eleonora Maccari, Anna Mallen, Verena Recla, Laura Rodriguez, Ivanna Sanjuan, Arnau Sastre, Cecilia Vielba Schwander & Sutter Architekten Walter Dietsche Baumanagement AG Paolo Bürgi Landschaftsarchitekt Structural Engineer Waldhauser Haustechnik AG Brüniger + Co.

Philharmonic Hall Szczecin / Estudio Barozzi Veiga 17 BOMA S.L., FORT POLSKA Sp. z o.o GLA Engineering Sp. z o.o. ELSECO Sp. z o.o. ANOCHE Iluminación Arquitectónica General Contractor From the architect.

Auditorium and Congress Palace Infanta Doña Elena / Estudio Barozzi Veiga 20 From the architect. The project is a natural response to the particular stimulus, offered by the location. On one hand the need to respect the urban tissue that growths inside, on the other, the one's to preserve the expressive hue of the natural landscape.

GSAPP Conversations is a podcast series designed to offer a window onto the expanding field of contemporary architectural practice. Each episode pivots around discussions on current projects, research, and obsessions of a diverse group of invited guests at Columbia, from both emerging and well-established practices. Usually hosted by the Dean of the GSAPP, Amale Andraos, the conversations also feature the school’s influential faculty and alumni and give students the opportunity to engage architects on issues of concern to the next generation.

You can listen to every episode of GSAPP Conversations, here. This particular episode is available to listen to directly on Soundcloud and through the iTunes store and iOS Podcasts app, where you can also Subscribe. GSAPP Conversations is a podcast produced by Columbia GSAPP's Office of Communications and Events in collaboration with ArchDaily.