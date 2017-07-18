Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

+17

Architects aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Location R. Nova York, 245 - Brooklin Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Author Architects Felipe Aflalo Herman, Roberto Aflalo Filho ,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

Coordinator Fabiano Sinibaldi

Area 37835.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ana Mello

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Daniela Mungai, Julio Basttistin Neto, Itala Gringolin Bonatelli, Ana Carolina Pinheiro, André Buelau, Joana Espinha, Eduardo Mizuka, Raquel Rodorigo, Bruno Bergamo, Marcelo Marcelo Nagai, Marcello Daniel Zahr, Ana Beatriz Barros, Reginaldo Okusako, Juliana Baldocchi, Joon Park, Marina Malagolini, Gabriel Braga, André Navarro, Reinaldo Sigueta, Bruno Vargas, Alan Holanda, Kenzo Abiko, Lígia Meirelles

Construction Company Construcompany

Air Conditioning Contractors Engenheiros Associados

Automation Fast Life Automação Residencial

Frames and Facade Arqmate Projetos e Esquadrias

Interior Design – Conception João Armentano

Artistic Installation Irmãos Campana

Eletric, Hydraulic and Fire Protection Intallations SKK Engenharia

Concrete Structure Knijnik Engenharia

Metal Structure Alaxis

Foundation Infraestrutura Engenharia

Lighting Mingrone Iluminação

Landscape Design Luiz Carlos Orsini

Acoustic Harmonia Davi Akkerman + Holtz

Client Stan, Yuny More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Habitarte Residential Condominium occupies an entire block surrounded by quiet tree-lined streets in the heart of the Brooklyn neighborhood.

Placing four buildings around a large private square measuring 1,000 square meters guarantees that none of the buildings obstructs the view of the other. Two other buildings are located at the edge of the lot, set back 10 meters from New York Street, thus creating yet another semi-public square. The visual language of the buildings is defined by straight lines and “boxes” that frame the apartments at different heights.

The floor plans of the three buildings with 31 storeys were designed in the shape of a “windmill” with a central service core surrounded by the apartments that go on rotating and fitting into one another in such a way that they all have an unobstructed view. In the other three buildings a rectangular floor plan was designed with apartments on both sides, one with a view of the street and the other with a view of the internal square. The inclusion of a supermarket incorporated into the buildings’ entrance hall next to New York Street and the semi-public square contributes to a greater vitality in the neighborhood.

In the middle of the buildings there is a sculpture of the Brothers Campana-Studio Campana.An urban art work open to the public.