World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

  • 11:00 - 18 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos, © Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

© Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello +17

  • Architects

    aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Nova York, 245 - Brooklin Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Author Architects

    Felipe Aflalo Herman, Roberto Aflalo Filho ,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos

  • Coordinator

    Fabiano Sinibaldi

  • Area

    37835.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ana Mello

  • Team

    Daniela Mungai, Julio Basttistin Neto, Itala Gringolin Bonatelli, Ana Carolina Pinheiro, André Buelau, Joana Espinha, Eduardo Mizuka, Raquel Rodorigo, Bruno Bergamo, Marcelo Marcelo Nagai, Marcello Daniel Zahr, Ana Beatriz Barros, Reginaldo Okusako, Juliana Baldocchi, Joon Park, Marina Malagolini, Gabriel Braga, André Navarro, Reinaldo Sigueta, Bruno Vargas, Alan Holanda, Kenzo Abiko, Lígia Meirelles

  • Construction Company

    Construcompany

  • Air Conditioning

    Contractors Engenheiros Associados

  • Automation

    Fast Life Automação Residencial

  • Frames and Facade

    Arqmate Projetos e Esquadrias

  • Interior Design – Conception

    João Armentano

  • Artistic Installation

    Irmãos Campana

  • Eletric, Hydraulic and Fire Protection Intallations

    SKK Engenharia

  • Concrete Structure

    Knijnik Engenharia

  • Metal Structure

    Alaxis

  • Foundation

    Infraestrutura Engenharia

  • Lighting

    Mingrone Iluminação

  • Landscape Design

    Luiz Carlos Orsini

  • Acoustic

    Harmonia Davi Akkerman + Holtz

  • Client

    Stan, Yuny
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

From the architect. The Habitarte Residential Condominium occupies an entire block surrounded by quiet tree-lined streets in the heart of the Brooklyn neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Placing four buildings around a large private square measuring 1,000 square meters guarantees that none of the buildings obstructs the view of the other. Two other buildings are located at the edge of the lot, set back 10 meters from New York Street, thus creating yet another semi-public square. The visual language of the buildings is defined by straight lines and “boxes” that frame the apartments at different heights.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The floor plans of the three buildings with 31 storeys were designed in the shape of a “windmill” with a central service core surrounded by the apartments that go on rotating and fitting into one another in such a way that they all have an unobstructed view. In the other three buildings a rectangular floor plan was designed with apartments on both sides, one with a view of the street and the other with a view of the internal square. The inclusion of a supermarket incorporated into the buildings’ entrance hall next to New York Street and the semi-public square contributes to a greater vitality in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Save this picture!
Leisure Floor Plan
Leisure Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

In the middle of the buildings there is a sculpture of the Brothers Campana-Studio Campana.An urban art work open to the public.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos" 18 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875900/habitarte-1-aflalo-gasperini-arquitetos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »