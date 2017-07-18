Habitarte / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Nova York, 245 - Brooklin Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Brazil
-
Author ArchitectsFelipe Aflalo Herman, Roberto Aflalo Filho ,Grazzieli Gomes Rocha, José Luiz Lemos
-
CoordinatorFabiano Sinibaldi
-
Area37835.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
TeamDaniela Mungai, Julio Basttistin Neto, Itala Gringolin Bonatelli, Ana Carolina Pinheiro, André Buelau, Joana Espinha, Eduardo Mizuka, Raquel Rodorigo, Bruno Bergamo, Marcelo Marcelo Nagai, Marcello Daniel Zahr, Ana Beatriz Barros, Reginaldo Okusako, Juliana Baldocchi, Joon Park, Marina Malagolini, Gabriel Braga, André Navarro, Reinaldo Sigueta, Bruno Vargas, Alan Holanda, Kenzo Abiko, Lígia Meirelles
-
Construction CompanyConstrucompany
-
Air ConditioningContractors Engenheiros Associados
-
AutomationFast Life Automação Residencial
-
Frames and FacadeArqmate Projetos e Esquadrias
-
Interior Design – ConceptionJoão Armentano
-
Artistic InstallationIrmãos Campana
-
Eletric, Hydraulic and Fire Protection IntallationsSKK Engenharia
-
Concrete StructureKnijnik Engenharia
-
Metal StructureAlaxis
-
FoundationInfraestrutura Engenharia
-
LightingMingrone Iluminação
-
Landscape DesignLuiz Carlos Orsini
-
AcousticHarmonia Davi Akkerman + Holtz
-
ClientStan, Yuny
From the architect. The Habitarte Residential Condominium occupies an entire block surrounded by quiet tree-lined streets in the heart of the Brooklyn neighborhood.
Placing four buildings around a large private square measuring 1,000 square meters guarantees that none of the buildings obstructs the view of the other. Two other buildings are located at the edge of the lot, set back 10 meters from New York Street, thus creating yet another semi-public square. The visual language of the buildings is defined by straight lines and “boxes” that frame the apartments at different heights.
The floor plans of the three buildings with 31 storeys were designed in the shape of a “windmill” with a central service core surrounded by the apartments that go on rotating and fitting into one another in such a way that they all have an unobstructed view. In the other three buildings a rectangular floor plan was designed with apartments on both sides, one with a view of the street and the other with a view of the internal square. The inclusion of a supermarket incorporated into the buildings’ entrance hall next to New York Street and the semi-public square contributes to a greater vitality in the neighborhood.
In the middle of the buildings there is a sculpture of the Brothers Campana-Studio Campana.An urban art work open to the public.