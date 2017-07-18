World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Niger
  5. united4design
  6. 2016
  7. Niamey 2000 / united4design

Niamey 2000 / united4design

  • 00:00 - 18 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Niamey 2000 / united4design
Save this picture!
Niamey 2000 / united4design, © Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel

© Torsten Seidel © Torsten Seidel © Torsten Seidel © Torsten Seidel +32

  • Architects

    united4design

  • Location

    Unnamed Road, Niger

  • Project Team

    Yasaman Esmaili, Elizabeth Golden, Mariam Kamara, Philip Straeter

  • Area

    18000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Torsten Seidel

  • Structural Engineer

    Urbatec SARL

  • Contractor

    Entreprise Salou Alpha & Fils

  • Metal Fabrication

    Atelier de Technologie Metallique

  • Lot Size

    9600 ft2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel

From the architect. Niamey 2000 is a 1700 square meter (18,000 ft2) housing development that was designed in response to the current housing crisis occurring in Niamey, the capital of Niger. By increasing density, the project proposes a new model for urban housing.

Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel

Niamey is home to over one million inhabitants; a majority of the population is poor and only about 20 percent of its residents could be classified as middle-class and above. Nevertheless, the socio-economic makeup of the city has shifted dramatically in recent years. Stronger economic growth has fueled migration to the city, leading to a sizable increase in the middle-class population. Property in the older, affluent neighborhoods remains unobtainable, forcing the low-to-middle income population to seek affordable housing further from the city center.

Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel

A New Model for Urban Housing
Niamey 2000 takes its inspiration from pre-colonial cities of the region, such as Timbuktu in Mali, Kano in Nigeria, or Zinder in Niger, which were all dense urban centers in their day. The cities’ organic configurations of intricately intertwined homes were often two or three stories in height, while still maintaining a sense of privacy and intimacy.

Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel
Save this picture!
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel

Like its early predecessors, Niamey 2000 provides privacy for its inhabitants; however, the project strives to address more than the need for culturally appropriate housing. It takes a firm position on material selection by using unfired, earth masonry and passive cooling techniques to protect against Niger’s scorching temperatures. As is the case in many parts of the world, local materials have been increasingly abandoned in urban centers in favor of concrete. The contemporary design of Niamey 2000 reintroduces locally derived resources to the construction industry and offers affordable homes to a broader range of the city’s growing population.

Save this picture!
Ventilation System
Ventilation System

As Niamey continues to grow, and more foreign investors pledge funds for building public as well as private infrastructure, large-scale housing projects are on the horizon. A few, well-conceived projects in the capital–using local expertise and production methods–could set a valuable precedent for Niamey’s future.

Save this picture!
© Torsten Seidel
© Torsten Seidel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Niger
Cite: "Niamey 2000 / united4design" 18 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875897/niamey-2000-united4design/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »