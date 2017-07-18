World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. SAMYN and PARTNERS
  6. House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS

House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS

  • 02:00 - 18 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS
Save this picture!
House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS, © Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

© Marie-Françoise Plissart © Marie-Françoise Plissart Courtesy of SAMYN and PARTNERS © Vincent Everarts +38

  • Associates

    Gh. André, S. Bessalah, B. Darras, Ph. Gaube, I. Hankart, P. Hendrix, Th. Henrard, A.S. Petit

  • Structural Engineering

    SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl

  • Building Services

    SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl, (in collaboration with FTI sa) Ph. Samyn, J . Michiels

  • Civil Works

    RECUBO

  • Construction Coordinator

    JC Consulting

  • Cost Control

    FORUM

  • Management

    A. Charon

  • Model

    A.M.A., F. Van Hoye

  • Botanical Artist

    Patrick Blanc

  • Carpentry

    POTTEAU-Labo

  • Glass Roofs

    L'ATELIER DU VERRE

  • Watertightness

    MEULEMAN J-P

  • Automatic Watering

    AUTOMATIC SPRAYING SYSTEMS

  • Installation of Vegetal Wall

    John Jacob sprl
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

From the architect. This house for an artist includes the street level of an existing small house. It now houses the entry hall, a family room and a kitchen; the living-room and the stairway are in the extension to the building.

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

The second floor includes the master bedroom with its bathroom, as well as ve children’s rooms and sanitary installations. They are equipped with a mezzanine protected by textile netting that will lead to the glassed-wall facade.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

The house presents curved and vegetalised facades that are very private and closed to the neighbours to the north, the east and the south. In contrast, the west facade is entirely glass-walled as if it were one huge partitioned window.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Everarts
© Vincent Everarts

It is planned that Immense translucid white polyester curtains in widths of 1.6 m suspended from the top of the structure to the ground floor would run along this great « window » to ensure shade in the summer months.

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

Initially conceived as a wall of ivy with a patinated cop- per roof, the vegetalised facade is finally composed of a selection of exotic plants chosen by the botanical artist Patrick Blanc, and extends to cover the roof.

Save this picture!
© Andres Fernandez Marcos
© Andres Fernandez Marcos

We had to design the structure, the insulation, and the water-tightness of the envelope and resolve the building physics issues in order to receive the necessary support systems, irrigation and fertilisation systems for the plants that are set into a felt support stapled to rigid PVC panels.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability & Green Design Belgium
Cite: "House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS" 18 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875896/house-in-the-outskirts-of-brussels-samyn-and-partners/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »