  6. 2015
  CERAMICA SURO / MO+G taller de arquitectura

CERAMICA SURO / MO+G taller de arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 21 July, 2017
CERAMICA SURO / MO+G taller de arquitectura
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Oliver Lopez © Lorena Darquea

© Oliver Lopez
© Oliver Lopez

From the architect. This project consists in the restoration of two old industrial warehouses with the purpose of hosting a ceramic factory. In their original state the ships were  deteriorated , and in spite of their abandonment, their formal character, their spatiality and their constructive system were unique and extremely interesting. For these reasons we decided to preserve them.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Section
Section
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Plan
Plan

The program has three main areas, two of which are dedicated to production and one functions as an administrative area serving as a linking space for the whole complex. The productive spaces are subdivided into an area of ​​preparation of matter and molds, a baking area and a decorating area.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The ships were independent and seemed to refuse each other, thus, we decided to integrate a spatial dialogue between them. The structure is based on a rhythm of bended iron elements forming a series of mid point arches covered with metallic sheets forming two solid canons. Having these bodies strictly defined, and independent from each other, our proposal pursued the idea to integrate a nucleus of intercommunication between the two. This module had to be a defined geometric volume, a cube, in order to generate a visual contrast with the existing structures making these last ones stand out even more. Implementing the same modulation of the two existing bodies, the cube is formed from a steel structure, which allows the user to perceive the rhythmic sequence of the ships. The cube is characterized by a central patio and houses the administrative area allowing the entrance of light and ventilation into the production area located further inwards into the complex.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "CERAMICA SURO / MO+G taller de arquitectura" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
