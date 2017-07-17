World
  7. Music Box Residence / Scott | Edwards Architects

Music Box Residence / Scott | Edwards Architects

  • 09:00 - 17 July, 2017
Music Box Residence / Scott | Edwards Architects
Music Box Residence / Scott | Edwards Architects, © Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

© Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert © Pete Eckert +22

  • Landscape

    Shapiro Didway Landscape Architects

  • Interiors

    Garrison Hullinger Interior Design
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

From the architect. The Music Box Residence was designed around the intimate and communal qualities of music and family. Situated along a steep sloping site on the outskirts of Portland, the Music Box Residence rises up to capture and accentuate magnificent views of the Portland cityscape and the Cascade Range beyond.

Diagram 01
Diagram 01
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Diagram 03
Diagram 03

In order to create acoustically separate spaces for the two musicians to practice and teach, the home was split into two distinct sides. The home’s entry bridge leads directly onto the second story of the home, accenting the vertical move from the adjacent street. A glass volume bridges the two sides and serves as a communal gathering space.

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

On the lowest level, the percussion room is placed against the hill. The husband, a timpanist in the Oregon Symphony, required a large space for a wide array of boisterous percussion instruments. On the main level, screened behind the exterior bamboo garden, sits the piano studio where the wife’s students come to learn and play.

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert

The studio opens onto the main living room and outdoor space, providing the opportunity for larger recitals and parties. The upper level houses the private spaces of home, including rooms for the children and guests. Ascending up the stairs, an operable skylight opens up to a spacious balcony and roof deck with unobstructed views to the north.

© Pete Eckert
© Pete Eckert
