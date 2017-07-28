We know perfectly well that learning in architecture and urbanism can take on multiple forms. Just think of all the modeling, drawing, plans, theoretical classes, workshops, 3D models and even virtual reality exercises. In this same line, the team at a+t architecture publishers have put together a collection of cards that seek to facilitate the designing of an urban block with 50 design styles.

Each card measures 13 x 8 cm and is printed on both sides, with a version in English and Spanish. Also, each design includes its axonometric profile, general layout, shade patterns, use coefficient and total built space in both meters and feet.

The creators at a+t research group see the set as “50 strategies for organizing spaces”, or, “50 reflections about the use of space." As the team explains, their size allows for architects to “compare them, put them in order and mix them up, in order to adapt the best design to the project and also to combine different forms of design to a project."

ISBN 9788461794362

Title Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards

Author a+t research group

Publisher a+t architecture publishers

Publication year 2017

Binding Hardcover

Language Inglés/Español

Via: a+t architecture.