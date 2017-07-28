World
  ArchDaily
  Architecture Books
  Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards

Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards

  08:00 - 28 July, 2017
  by Equipo Editorial
  Translated by Sophie Devine
Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards
Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards, © a+t designing cards
© a+t designing cards

We know perfectly well that learning in architecture and urbanism can take on multiple forms. Just think of all the modeling, drawing, plans, theoretical classes, workshops, 3D models and even virtual reality exercises. In this same line, the team at a+t architecture publishers have put together a collection of cards that seek to facilitate the designing of an urban block with 50 design styles. 

Each card measures 13 x 8 cm and is printed on both sides, with a version in English and Spanish. Also, each design includes its axonometric profile, general layout, shade patterns, use coefficient and total built space in both meters and feet. 

© a+t designing cards
© a+t designing cards

The creators at a+t research group see the set as “50 strategies for organizing spaces”, or, “50 reflections about the use of space." As the team explains, their size allows for architects to “compare them, put them in order and mix them up, in order to adapt the best design to the project and also to combine different forms of design to a project."

  • ISBN

    9788461794362

  • Title

    Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards

  • Author

    a+t research group

  • Publisher

    a+t architecture publishers

  • Publication year

    2017

  • Binding

    Hardcover

  • Language

    Inglés/Español

Via: a+t architecture.

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Learn to Design an Urban Block With This Set of 50 Cards" 28 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875856/learn-to-design-an-urban-block-with-this-set-of-50-cards/>
