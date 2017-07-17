World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Albert Brito Arquitectura
  6. 2013
  7. 1303_IH House / Albert Brito Arquitectura

1303_IH House / Albert Brito Arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 17 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
1303_IH House / Albert Brito Arquitectura
Save this picture!
1303_IH House / Albert Brito Arquitectura, © Flavio Coddou
© Flavio Coddou

© Flavio Coddou © Flavio Coddou © Flavio Coddou © Flavio Coddou +15

Save this picture!
© Flavio Coddou
© Flavio Coddou

From the architect. We had the opportunity to work in a blacksmith workshop to turn it into a home. Despite the need to completely change the configuration of space and structure we have tried to preserve the spirit of the workshop, the cranes, the light the systems and the materials.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The house is deep and narrow. The main parts are placed at the ends in the facades leaving a big light void in the middle. The project focuses on strengthening the relations between the inhabitants of the house through the introduction into this big void of a metal structure hanging different spaces which are suposed to maximize these relationships.

Save this picture!
© Flavio Coddou
© Flavio Coddou

This superstructure is also hanging a spiral staircase that widens and tightens leading to these different indeterminate spaces to the top terrace. These spaces also cause the appearance of two interior facades treated in the same way as external that give some autonomy to each of the most private parts of the house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

This project is a clear example of how our study incorporates into project processes of what Smithson called "as found". The introduction of what we found as a rereading of what the place was once enriched the intervention along with the new inhabitants provide.

Save this picture!
© Flavio Coddou
© Flavio Coddou
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "1303_IH House / Albert Brito Arquitectura" [Casa 1303_IH / Albert Brito Arquitectura] 17 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875808/1303-ih-house-albert-brito-arquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »