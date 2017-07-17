World
Moreing Road / Mountford Architects

  • 17:00 - 17 July, 2017
Moreing Road / Mountford Architects, © Stephen Nicholls
© Stephen Nicholls

  • Builder

    A.T. Brine & Sons Pty Ltd

  • Engineers

    Scott Smalley Partnership

  • Certifier

    Basic Approval

  • Energy Consultant

    Cadds
© Stephen Nicholls
© Stephen Nicholls

From the architect. The Moreing Road project started as series of conversations and sketches inspired by a home commissioned in the early 1950s by the actor Gary Cooper, and built in Hollywood Hills by the prolific architect Quincy Jones.

© Stephen Nicholls
© Stephen Nicholls

The outcome is a design that accommodates and contains family life with in three zones: formal, informal and alfresco. The three zones, represented respectively by the grand fire place, the cantilevered mezzanine and the outdoor courtyard, are strongly distinguished from one another yet are connected to each other visually.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

 The well finished nature of these spaces, the use of stained timber detailing inside and out, the stonework and deciduous plantings all contribute to a uniquely modern home that the owners feel has the essence of the timeless, mid-century design that inspired its creation.

© Stephen Nicholls
© Stephen Nicholls
