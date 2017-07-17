Moreing Road / Mountford Architects

+10

Architects Mountford Architects

Location Attadale WA 6156, Australia

Architect in Charge Ben Mountford

Area 530.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Stephen Nicholls

Builder A.T. Brine & Sons Pty Ltd

Engineers Scott Smalley Partnership

Certifier Basic Approval

Energy Consultant Cadds More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Moreing Road project started as series of conversations and sketches inspired by a home commissioned in the early 1950s by the actor Gary Cooper, and built in Hollywood Hills by the prolific architect Quincy Jones.

The outcome is a design that accommodates and contains family life with in three zones: formal, informal and alfresco. The three zones, represented respectively by the grand fire place, the cantilevered mezzanine and the outdoor courtyard, are strongly distinguished from one another yet are connected to each other visually.

The well finished nature of these spaces, the use of stained timber detailing inside and out, the stonework and deciduous plantings all contribute to a uniquely modern home that the owners feel has the essence of the timeless, mid-century design that inspired its creation.