Tiro al Blanco Art Gallery / Progresivo de Arquitectura

Other Participants Gricelda E. López Ramírez, Alonso Vidaurri Villarreal, Ivis Misael Barrera Carrillo, Eduardo Sendra Dueñas, Jesús Manuel Díaz Ramírez, Antonio Martín Flores Bustos, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez Solís. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The increasing necessities of the gallery required the outplacement of the building, the chosen place for the new gallery was an old hosiery factory in the Santa Tere neighborhood, and it is located at the West side of Guadalajara’s city. Santa Tere was built at the 20’s decade over a big agricultural field. The neighborhood is a rectangle about 180 hectares with a grid design.

The requirements of the client for the intervention were two:

Organize the interior space refusing a rigid design, leaving a free developing of the gallery program at the insides and outsides, where the boundaries are unrestricted and inviting to a dynamism where the pieces of art and cultural objects place, it must be conceived as a place of conservation, diffusion and research of arts created for the contemporary world.

The second requirement invited us to change just few of the existent architecture, the quality of the design is not measured just by the originality, and it is measure for the respectful integration.

The way an art gallery is designed affects the visual perception of the visitors and clients, thanks to these architectonic values the Tiro al Blanco gallery is a unique place dedicated to promote and boost the interest in Art, and giving shopping and investment advice to the costumers, also commercializing particular collections. One of the principal purposes is to boost in the art´s sphere between Mexico and the rest of the world the exchange of ideas and point of views.

The artists managed by the gallery are from Mexico, Argentina, China, Dubai, Dominican Republic and few more, we want to show to collector a worldwide panorama of the Art.