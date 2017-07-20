World
  7. 2 Arper Pavilions / MAIO

2 Arper Pavilions / MAIO

  • 05:00 - 20 July, 2017
2 Arper Pavilions / MAIO
2 Arper Pavilions / MAIO, © Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

© Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia © Jose Hevia +28

  • Architects

    MAIO

  • Location

    Foro Buonaparte, 65, 20121 Milano MI, Italia

  • Area

    1080.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jose Hevia

  • Author Architects

    Maria Charneco, Alfredo Lérida, Guillermo López, Anna Puigjaner

  • Creative Direction

    Studio Altherr

  • Styling

    Studio Bakker

  • Lighting Design

    Cook & Associates

  • Colaboradores

    Miguel Bernat, Núria Ortigosa, Mariona Mayol

  • Ing Estructural

    Oriol Palou
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

From the architect. MAIO’s spatial concept for Arper is defined by a set of geometric elements that can be freely assembled and recombined. A set of simple geometric frames allows an infinity of possibilities and spatial reconfigurations as well as using different finishings, textures and colors. The system, consisting of 5 basic elements, allows to create reusable, self-supporting and simple-to-build structures.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Concept
Concept
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

TWO APPLICATIONS AT MILANO SALONE INTERNAZIONALE DEL MOBILE 2017

ARPER’S MAIN BOOTH

In the first application of the system, a series of spaces enclosing a piazza have been created. The central space is surrounded by a set of interconnected rooms where furniture is shown. 

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Each room has been designed as a space related to its specific content and styling. The walls and the ceiling of each room change in order to provide a unique character to each one. The spaces become domestic while adapted to the big scale of the fair, forming a sort of a city-within-a-city while the promenade among them shows a changing environment. In this particular application, the frames have been covered with wood and painted in the interior of the rooms.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Diagram
Diagram
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Diagram
Diagram

EIMU BOOTH

In the second application of the system, the booth is conceived as a continuous space containing the furniture. The basic elements are covered with a double fabric finishing forming a translucent box material that allows to play with shadows and transparency. The continuity of the box is only interrupted by some openings resulting of the circular and triangular basic frames.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Diagram
Diagram
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
