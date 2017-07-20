2 Arper Pavilions / MAIO

+28

Architects MAIO

Location Foro Buonaparte, 65, 20121 Milano MI, Italia

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jose Hevia

Author Architects Maria Charneco, Alfredo Lérida, Guillermo López, Anna Puigjaner

From the architect. MAIO’s spatial concept for Arper is defined by a set of geometric elements that can be freely assembled and recombined. A set of simple geometric frames allows an infinity of possibilities and spatial reconfigurations as well as using different finishings, textures and colors. The system, consisting of 5 basic elements, allows to create reusable, self-supporting and simple-to-build structures.

TWO APPLICATIONS AT MILANO SALONE INTERNAZIONALE DEL MOBILE 2017

ARPER’S MAIN BOOTH

In the first application of the system, a series of spaces enclosing a piazza have been created. The central space is surrounded by a set of interconnected rooms where furniture is shown.

Each room has been designed as a space related to its specific content and styling. The walls and the ceiling of each room change in order to provide a unique character to each one. The spaces become domestic while adapted to the big scale of the fair, forming a sort of a city-within-a-city while the promenade among them shows a changing environment. In this particular application, the frames have been covered with wood and painted in the interior of the rooms.

EIMU BOOTH

In the second application of the system, the booth is conceived as a continuous space containing the furniture. The basic elements are covered with a double fabric finishing forming a translucent box material that allows to play with shadows and transparency. The continuity of the box is only interrupted by some openings resulting of the circular and triangular basic frames.