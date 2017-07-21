World
  7. Catacombs of Paris Entrance / YOONSEUXarchitectes

Catacombs of Paris Entrance / YOONSEUXarchitectes

  • 13:00 - 21 July, 2017
Catacombs of Paris Entrance / YOONSEUXarchitectes
Catacombs of Paris Entrance / YOONSEUXarchitectes, © Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

© Pierre L'Excellent © Pierre L'Excellent © Pierre L'Excellent © Pierre L'Excellent +26

  • Engineering Consultants

    Cap Ingelec

  • Project Manager

    Ville de Paris- Paris Musées
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

From the architect. From Denfert Rochereau place to the new way out, settled in Avenue René Coty, Catacombs of Paris consists of two kilometers underground galleries of the former quarries, that cover the biggest human being ossuary ever seen (more than six million skeletons).

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

The pavilion is about replanning the entrance, the path up to the outside. From narrow lanes, composed of bones galleries, the project aims to guide visitors toward the brightness of the outside. Formal simplicity of the project intents to put forward the way out.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The glazed porch roof, tenses toward the avenue, diffuses an opalescent light from the top of Catacombs and creates a new transition; a return to light. Whiteness of incised walls, plenty of light after darkness, the emerging of this impressive volume, those elements contribute to this “in-between” before reaching the pathway.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Section B
Section B

Going out of this twilight, the visitor is finally invited to the final experience of the course; a suspended bench that led us try the softness westerly light from the entrance in this harmonious scene. Relaxing space from the outside is conceived to offer a break time. The project staging tag a mark in the urban profile of René Coty avenue.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Commercial Architecture Retail Store France
Cite: "Catacombs of Paris Entrance / YOONSEUXarchitectes" 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875803/catacombs-of-paris-entrance-yoonseuxarchitectes/>
