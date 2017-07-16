World
  7. CJ Blossom Park / CannonDesign

CJ Blossom Park / CannonDesign

  • 20:00 - 16 July, 2017
CJ Blossom Park / CannonDesign
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett

  • Interior Designer

    CannonDesign

  • Mechanical Engineering

    CannonDesign

  • Structural Engineering

    Arup

  • Electrical Engineer

    CannonDesign

  • Construction Manager

    CJ E&C

  • Lighting Design

    CannonDesign

  • Prime Architect

    Heerim Architects & Planners
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett

From the architect. A new world-class research and development headquarters for CJ Corporation repositions the company’s operations into a new interdisciplinary format that will increase efficiency, create a culture of integrated innovation, and accelerate speed to market.

© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett

Conceived as “The Only One,” this unique 1.2 million sf building consolidates CJ Corporation’s previously disparate pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food products businesses into a single location, enabling it to create industry-defining product strategies and increase its global competitiveness.

© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett

Deep research into CJ’s business elements and unique culture enabled us to build on the client’s vision for the highest quality internal brand experience and the need to enhance innovation and collaborative entrepreneurialism across all its business units.

© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
Section
Section
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett

The design locates the full spectrum of research and development facilities in three high-rise towers around a dynamic central atrium. Surrounding the atrium at the first and mezzanine levels are 100,000 sf of amenities, including product showrooms, a café and restaurant, library and work out facilities. This three-dimensional connectivity is further emphasized with a series of double-height interaction spaces linking labs, offices, and amenity spaces within each tower.

© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
© Tim Griffith + Christopher Barrett
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research Offices Institutional buildings South Korea
