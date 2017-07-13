World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates"

David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates"
Save this picture!
David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates", London Skyline in 2005. (Licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0). Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons User: Mewiki
London Skyline in 2005. (Licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0). Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons User: Mewiki

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has appointed fifty "Design Advocates" to support his efforts in ensuring that development across the British capital is "high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable." Well-known names—such as Sir David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks—have been nominated alongside a broad range of architects, activists and thinkers, including Russell Curtis, Daisy Froud, Dan Hill, Richard Lavington, Tom Holbrook, Rory Hyde, Adam Khan, and Maria Smith.

The appointments coincide with the launch of the "Good Growth by Design" programme, which intends to "enhance the design of buildings and neighbourhoods for all Londoners" as the city’s population heads towards ten million inhabitants.

According to the Office of the Mayor of London, the programme intends to: 

  • Set ambitious design standards.
  • Apply these standards and undertake rigorous design reviews.
  • Increase capacity by launching a new social enterprise - ‘Public Practice’ - that will place talented designers and planners in local authorities for up to a year, plugging the skills gap and creating a sense of common endeavour in enhancing London’s built environment.
  • Support diversity by pushing the firms that City Hall commissions to do much more to tackle the under-representation of women and people from minority groups in the built environment professions.
  • Use open procurement processes such as design competitions to seek the highest standards for public projects. 
  • Lead by example, with the Greater London Authority being champions of good growth by advocating best practice to support success across the sector. 

Speaking on his appointment, Sir David Adjaye reinforced the urgency of the challenges the programme faces. "Predictions," he said, "of unprecedented growth within our capital urgently necessitate exceptional leadership and unparalleled design strategies in order for London to thrive as a successful and sustainable world city. But how also do we create and shape a city that benefits everyone, a city with inclusivity and diversity at its heart?"

Other Design Advocates include:

  • Indy Johar
  • Paul Karakusevic
  • Vincent Lacovara
  • Sunand Prasad
  • Christopher Lee
  • Hilary Satchwell
  • Laura Mazzeo
  • Hiro Aso
  • Joanna Averley
  • Rachel Bagenal
  • Clara Bagenal George
  • Claire Bennie
  • Dinah Bornat
  • Andy von Bradsky
  • Adam Brown
  • Peter Coleman
  • John Dales
  • Irene Djao-Rakitine
  • Alex Ely
  • Liza Fior
  • Kathryn Firth
  • Alice Fung
  • Roger Hawkins
  • Wayne Hemingway MBE
  • Dipa Joshi
  • Lynn Kinnear
  • Julian Lewis
  • Holly Lewis
  • Sadie Morgan
  • Lucy Musgrave
  • Fabienne Nicholas
  • David Ogunmuyiwa
  • Elsie Owusu OBE
  • Julia Park
  • Sowmya Parthasarathy
  • Manisha Patel
  • Monica von Schmalensee
  • Fiona Scott
  • Neil Smith
  • Paloma Strelitz
  • David West

News via Mayor of London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates"" 13 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875740/david-adjaye-peter-murray-and-alison-brooks-among-mayor-of-londons-new-team-of-design-advocates/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »