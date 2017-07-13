David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks Among Mayor of London's New Team of "Design Advocates"

Save this picture! London Skyline in 2005. (Licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0). Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons User: Mewiki

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has appointed fifty "Design Advocates" to support his efforts in ensuring that development across the British capital is "high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable." Well-known names—such as Sir David Adjaye, Peter Murray and Alison Brooks—have been nominated alongside a broad range of architects, activists and thinkers, including Russell Curtis, Daisy Froud, Dan Hill, Richard Lavington, Tom Holbrook, Rory Hyde, Adam Khan, and Maria Smith.

The appointments coincide with the launch of the "Good Growth by Design" programme, which intends to "enhance the design of buildings and neighbourhoods for all Londoners" as the city’s population heads towards ten million inhabitants.

According to the Office of the Mayor of London, the programme intends to:

Set ambitious design standards.

Apply these standards and undertake rigorous design reviews.

Increase capacity by launching a new social enterprise - ‘Public Practice’ - that will place talented designers and planners in local authorities for up to a year, plugging the skills gap and creating a sense of common endeavour in enhancing London’s built environment.

Support diversity by pushing the firms that City Hall commissions to do much more to tackle the under-representation of women and people from minority groups in the built environment professions.

Use open procurement processes such as design competitions to seek the highest standards for public projects.

Lead by example, with the Greater London Authority being champions of good growth by advocating best practice to support success across the sector.

Speaking on his appointment, Sir David Adjaye reinforced the urgency of the challenges the programme faces. "Predictions," he said, "of unprecedented growth within our capital urgently necessitate exceptional leadership and unparalleled design strategies in order for London to thrive as a successful and sustainable world city. But how also do we create and shape a city that benefits everyone, a city with inclusivity and diversity at its heart?"

Other Design Advocates include:

Indy Johar

Paul Karakusevic

Vincent Lacovara

Sunand Prasad

Christopher Lee

Hilary Satchwell

Laura Mazzeo

Hiro Aso

Joanna Averley

Rachel Bagenal

Clara Bagenal George

Claire Bennie

Dinah Bornat

Andy von Bradsky

Adam Brown

Peter Coleman

John Dales

Irene Djao-Rakitine

Alex Ely

Liza Fior

Kathryn Firth

Alice Fung

Roger Hawkins

Wayne Hemingway MBE

Dipa Joshi

Lynn Kinnear

Julian Lewis

Holly Lewis

Sadie Morgan

Lucy Musgrave

Fabienne Nicholas

David Ogunmuyiwa

Elsie Owusu OBE

Julia Park

Sowmya Parthasarathy

Manisha Patel

Monica von Schmalensee

Fiona Scott

Neil Smith

Paloma Strelitz

David West

News via Mayor of London