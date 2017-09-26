Floating Veranda / TA architect

+ 31

Architects TA architect

Location Tainan City, Taiwan

Lead Architect Tung Yuh Kuan

Clients Huang Long Construction Co.,Ltd.

Area 2254.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tung Yuh Kuan

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Case is sited in Tainan which is the old city in Taiwan and adjacent to the roundabout. The site is formed by the circle line and the organic cutline with side road which the old city does.

We have interested in the connected overhangs of storefronts because the local urban image, the Veranda. The veranda always offer passageway when we walk in the city. It's just like a concret tree, when it rains or the hot day, a lot of people take shelter under the the overhangs of storefronts. This image become the unique city landscape in our country. Besides, we want having a plaza surround to the roundabout. So we lift the veranda which looks like floating.

We lift the veranda along the site boundry. The seperation also helps to save energy when this office building works. Under a bridge-like structure, we can walkthrough freely when it rains. Since the new type of overhangs is seperated with master building, raining could be two side falling down for fun. We hope the floating bridge will change the shadow on the plaza and road as time goes by.