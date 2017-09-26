World
  Floating Veranda / TA architect

Floating Veranda / TA architect

  26 September, 2017
Floating Veranda / TA architect
Floating Veranda / TA architect, © Tung Yuh Kuan
© Tung Yuh Kuan

  • Architects

    TA architect

  • Location

    Tainan City, Taiwan

  • Lead Architect

    Tung Yuh Kuan

  • Clients

    Huang Long Construction Co.,Ltd.

  • Area

    2254.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tung Yuh Kuan
© Tung Yuh Kuan
From the architect. Case is sited in Tainan which is the old city in Taiwan and adjacent to the roundabout. The site is formed by the circle line and the organic cutline with side road which the old city does.

© Tung Yuh Kuan
We have interested in the connected overhangs of storefronts because the local urban image, the Veranda. The veranda always offer passageway when we walk in the city. It's just like a concret tree, when it rains or the hot day, a lot of people take shelter under the the overhangs of storefronts. This image become the unique city landscape in our country. Besides, we want having a plaza surround to the roundabout. So we lift the veranda which looks like floating.

© Tung Yuh Kuan
© Tung Yuh Kuan
Courtesy of TA architect
Courtesy of TA architect
© Tung Yuh Kuan
We lift the veranda along the site boundry. The seperation also helps to save energy when this office building works. Under a bridge-like structure, we can walkthrough freely when it rains. Since the new type of overhangs is seperated with master building, raining could be two side falling down for fun. We hope the floating bridge will change the shadow on the plaza and road as time goes by.

© Tung Yuh Kuan
浮悬骑楼 Floating Veranda / 董育纶建筑师事务所

