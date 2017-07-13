World
i

i

i

Casa Trumán / Studio Selva

  13 July, 2017
Casa Trumán / Studio Selva
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

From the architect. Casa Trumán is a private villa in the central coastal region of Chile, designed and built by Amsterdam-based office Studio Selva with mostly locally sourced materials.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Materials
Materials
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The villa is in fact a tailor-made surfer’s holiday home, with a layout and materialisation vaguely referring to chilean farmhouses. The small floorpan of 50 m2 has been laid out in six modules: four bedrooms, one bathroom and one kitchen module. Each bedroom has an independent access to a generous roofed terrace, conceived as a shared common space; as a living room with a magnificent view of the sea. The post-and-beam wooden construction with eucalyptus screens and straw bale infill walls and clay-plaster creates an excellent indoor climate in this humid region.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Casa Trumán / Studio Selva" 13 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875727/truman-house-studio-selva/>
