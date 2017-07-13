Casa Trumán / Studio Selva

+13

Architects Studio Selva

Location Chile

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nico Saieh

Build and Design Studio Selva

Design 2014-2016

Client private

From the architect. Casa Trumán is a private villa in the central coastal region of Chile, designed and built by Amsterdam-based office Studio Selva with mostly locally sourced materials.

The villa is in fact a tailor-made surfer’s holiday home, with a layout and materialisation vaguely referring to chilean farmhouses. The small floorpan of 50 m2 has been laid out in six modules: four bedrooms, one bathroom and one kitchen module. Each bedroom has an independent access to a generous roofed terrace, conceived as a shared common space; as a living room with a magnificent view of the sea. The post-and-beam wooden construction with eucalyptus screens and straw bale infill walls and clay-plaster creates an excellent indoor climate in this humid region.