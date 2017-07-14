Triangel / Ritter Schumacher

+26

From the architect. High up on the quiet edge of the forest stands a monolithic triangle structure. Similar to a lean bow of a ship, the house volume cuts the air stream towards the south. At first glance, the outer contour seams surprising but both sides of the triangle fit perfectly into the special environment and relate to the hillside and the valley. The building features three sides and therefore is missing the shady backside.

The clear triangular shape sets an architectural counterpoint to the surrounding existing building developments. Both wedge facades are formed with large beams creating free space below to the ground floor while supporting first floor structure. Outdoor seating areas on both levels form the spatial coronation on the building bow. The «upper deck» lounge with panorama view on roof level, as counterpart to the ground floor terrace, is no less impressive.

The entire external envelope is realized in fair-faced concrete. Deep-hydrophobizing provides additional protection against climatic influences. The number of window openings is reduced to the minimum. A bay-like window slightly stands out on the northern wall. This is a reading and viewing niche in the sleeping area where leisure can join far-sightedness.

The rooms inside are executed in subdued white in order to create an intentional differentiation between inside and outside. On the whole, clearly a project full of architectural poetry above the rooftops of Nendeln.