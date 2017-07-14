World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Finland
  5. &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]
  6. 2017
  7. Y / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]

Y / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]

  • 02:00 - 14 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Y / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]
Save this picture!
Y / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects], © SWANG
© SWANG

© SWANG © SWANG © SWANG © SWANG +14

  • Architects

    &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]

  • Location

    Seurasaarentie 11, 00250 Helsinki, Finland

  • Lead Architects and Structural Design

    Emmi Keskisarja, Janne Teräsvirta, Tommi Alatalo, Antrei Hartikainen

  • Y-Team

    Tommi Alatalo, Antrei Hartikainen, Kaleidoscope Nordic AS, Irmelin Rose Fisch Vågen

  • Area

    15.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    SWANG

  • Assistant Architects

    Silje Klepsvik, Miia-Liina Tommila

  • Project Initiation and Concept Development

    Emmi Keskisarja, Silje Klepsvik, Miia-Liina Tommila, Irmelin Rose Fisch Vågen, Tone Berge, Janne Teräsvirta

  • Project Administration

    Emmi Keskisarja, Miia-Liina Tommila

  • Contractor

    Hienopuuseppä Heikki Paso Oy

  • Illustration

    Vegard Aarseth

  • Laser-scanning

    PhD Jorge Garcia Fernandez

  • Supporters

    Finnish Cultural Foundation, Arts Promotion Centre Finland, Alfred Kordelin Foundation, Asko Foundation, Greta and William Lehtinen Foundation, Norwegian-Finnish Cultural Foundation, Norwegian Foreign Ministry
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG

From the architect. An international team of architects and fine carpenters in collaboration with the Finnish National Museum brings modern architecture into the Seurasaari open air museum in Helsinki, Finland, for the summer of 2017. Y is erected in the historical Niemelä Tenant Farm courtyard and is open until 15.9.2017.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Y is an equation of temporality, time and provocative use of wood in the museum milieu. Niemelä Tenant Farm is an example of traditional Finnish vernacular architecture consisting of 13 buildings, brought to the museum island in 1909 from central Finland. The temporary piece forms a new social courtyard at the tenant farm entrance, as an addition to the existing courtyards for animals and humans. The installation seeks to encourage the visitors stay longer in the Niemelä by altering the familiar and permanent museum environment. Y provides a hypnotic meditation spot from where to reflect on the changing state of time.

Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG

Tradition is born out of continuation and the sharing of knowledge and skills - the conjunction of new and old. As Y is the mathematical symbol for the unknown, the installation Y points to the future and the possible outcomes of Nordic built heritage. In Niemelä, Y is a variable within the parameter of time.

Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG

Y combines digital fabrication with handcraft, inspiring and revealing the possibilities of wood in modern construction. It encourages cross-border collaboration between architects and carpenters, as well as the combination of traditional working methods of fine carpenters with digital design and production. Y is built with horizontal prefabricated CLT-elements interlocked by 568 timber wedges and is itself like a large wooden joint made of CLT.

Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations Other Small Scale Finland
Cite: "Y / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects]" 14 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875718/y-and-emmi-keskisarja-and-janne-terasvirta-and-company-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »