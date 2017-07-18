CI336 House / BAM! arquitectura

+31

Architects Gonzalo Bardach – Matias Mosquera

Location San Isidro, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Jeremias Thomas

Calculations Eng. Pedro Gea

Covered Surface 250m2

Half-Covered Surface 50m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Client´s premise was to create a functional house, with efficient and concise character, designed to develop an intense familiar life, where each of its members, kids and adults, has its defined space.

Large social areas -living room, dining room and TV room- were designed one next to the other, opening to the garden, the gallery and up to the lagoon, in order to allow full spaces integration.

In the ground floor, the living room, dining room, kitchen, TV room, laundry and toilette are located, while three bedrooms for the kids with their own bathroom, the master bedroom and family room are located on the upper floor.

Morphology of the house is achieved by south-oriented closing with a great concrete base where services are located, and it dematerializes towards the north-orientation rear, thus solving great view opening of the principal areas to the main lagoon of the neighborhood where the house is built. As regards materials, we used those that look like finish coat materials: exposed concrete (smooth and coarse), wood and glass.

These materials do not require the application of a finish coat over them, therefore they require low maintenance, assuming material ageing as a possible texture and using it in favor. In addition to this, from the economic point of view, they reduce costs and subcontracts.

Project´s sustainability is approached from the selection of the terrain and the implementation of the project being conscious of the orientation and the major winds, as well as with 90% of the spaces with natural light, exterior views, cross ventilation which generates not only an energetic benefit but also a more comfortable for their habitat. So, for less consumption in climatization it has been selected the use of carpentry with DVH.