Narvarte Terrace / PALMA

  • 13:00 - 13 July, 2017
Narvarte Terrace / PALMA
Narvarte Terrace / PALMA, © Luis Young
© Luis Young

© Luis Young © Luis Young © Luis Young © Luis Young +14

  • Architects

    PALMA

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Area

    30.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

From the architect. In Mexico City, the growing demand for housing in certain areas, as well as the increase in density, has motivated the population to find ways of making the most out of their rooftops.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

In this case, the client was looking to expand a small extra room to be used as a full studio with an independent access.

Plan After
Plan After
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

One of the walls was partially demolished in order to add a second volume which would house the kitchenette, storage space, and a sofa-bed. The two volumes are connected by a metal roof which extends out to the edges of the house to create a covered patio. 

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Thanks to a double wall and sliding pocket doors, the studio can be open up completely towards the terrace.

The ‘incisions’ made to the existing structure are highlighted with a cement stucco finish and white paint, leaving the older brick exposed.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Cite: "Narvarte Terrace / PALMA" [Terraza Narvarte / PALMA] 13 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875693/narvarte-terrace-palma/>
