  7. NALU / Studio Saxe

NALU / Studio Saxe

  • 11:00 - 21 July, 2017
NALU / Studio Saxe
NALU / Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

  • Client

    Nalu Nosara 

  • Design Director

    Benjamin Garcia Saxe 

  • Project Architect

    Alejandro Gonzalez & Cesar Coto

  • Project Coordinator

    Laura Morelli

  • Construction Documentation

    Roger Navarro

  • Structural Engineer

    Sotela Alfaro Ltda.

  • Electromechanical Engineer

    Dynamo Studio

  • Builder

    Construction PROS
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

From the architect. Studio Saxe has completed a boutique hotel and yoga studio set into the tropical landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica. The project is another in a long line of sustainable buildings from the practice that blend contemporary design with local craftsmanship, embracing the natural environment that surrounds and frames the architecture.

Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Floor Plan Module A
Floor Plan Module A
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Floor Plan Module B
Floor Plan Module B
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

Nosara has become a destination for visitors from around the world for health, wellness and surfing and so the owners of Hotel Nalu-Nosara, Nomel and Mariya Libid, wanted a design that reflects the attitude of their guests. The yoga studio, which has also become incredibly popular as a multipurpose gym space, is enveloped by lush vegetation on all sides and therefore becomes a jungle retreat for exercise and relaxation.

Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Floor Plan Yoga
Floor Plan Yoga
Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

Guests at the hotel are provided with individual pavilion ‘homes’ rather than rooms, located just a few minutes walk from the ocean. By breaking up the mass of the traditionally monolithic hotel, the architects were able to scatter living spaces amongst the trees and create a sense of privacy while surrounded by the natural world. Each pavilion has been carefully positioned following meticulous research into wind and sun patterns, while ensuring they are all provided with an individual view out to the landscape. Overlapping timber roofs project out over each pavilion providing shade from the intense equatorial sun. These roofs are made of recycled Teak planks, creating uneven patterns that further emphasise this tension between local craftsmanship and modern design. Rooms are connected via corridors that filter dappled sunlight down from the pergola roofs above and frame more views out the lush surroundings. 

Courtesy of Studio Saxe
Courtesy of Studio Saxe

Architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe said: “Our project Nalu represents the power of simple, low-key, modern tropical architecture. It has quickly become a town favourite, which shows that there is a real desire to occupy spaces that bring people closer to nature, while addressing the needs of contemporary life.”

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Costa Rica
