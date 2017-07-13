World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Atelier Didier Dalmas
  6. 2013
  7. School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas

School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas

  • 15:00 - 13 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas
Save this picture!
School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas, © Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

© Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet © Erick Saillet +17

  • Structure

    AIA INGENIERIE –

  • Budget

    VOXOA

  • Fire Safety

    AUBERGER FAVRE

  • Engineering Consultant

    BPUR

  • Landscape

    Atelier Anne Gardoni
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

From the architect. The school is located on the borders of the ZAC Beauvert in Grenoble. It is on part of the grounds of the present school.

The old school was built in the 1950s. It is outdated and does not meet current standards. It had to be demolished.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

However, it was necessary to maintain the activity of the school. This by building the new.

In a demolition phasing job, the idea was to "slip" in the middle of the green theater. This is the playground.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

We don’t work as an institution. We work the school as a neighborhood facility where it is good to be. To build in this cramped space with imposing trees, we organized the building around a north-east/south axis. To the west, a wide and luminous circulation is spread over two levels. The program elements create uneven volumetry.

Save this picture!
Ground Plan
Ground Plan

This envelope is sometimes dug or sometimes outgrowing. It seems cahotic in an overview but it makes sense in a close relationship. It creates interior views and brings light where one does not expect it. It indicates the particularity of a program element.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

The organization of the school is done along the axis. In the center is a central pole. It’s composed of the common teaching spaces, the teachers' premises, the administrative premises and the medical premises.In the North, the nursery school. In the South, the elementary school.

Access to both schools is established from the forecourt and the two playgrounds.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

The school restaurant is located in the south of the building. It is in relation with the street. It is in direct connection with the playground of the elementary school and the interior of the nursery school.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

To the north of the building is the room of evolution. It runs along the existing pedestrian path.

Save this picture!
Level 0
Level 0

The building envelope made of wood-frame panels on the first floor and of wood siding on the ground floor dressed a reinforced concrete structure.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet

The choice of the concrete structure allows to meet the seismic requirements of the site, to favor the inertia of the building (especially in summer). The envelope made of larchwood slats of different width and thickness insures the building. Like composite wood panels.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

These various materials of siding participate in the reading of the facade. We have taken care to pay attention to the ageing of the wood by favouring the composite wood panels in reinforcing areas.

Save this picture!
© Erick Saillet
© Erick Saillet
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools France
Cite: "School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas" 13 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875658/school-group-beauvert-atelier-didier-dalmas/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »