School Group Beauvert / Atelier Didier Dalmas

+17

Structure AIA INGENIERIE –

Budget VOXOA

Fire Safety AUBERGER FAVRE

Engineering Consultant BPUR

Landscape Atelier Anne Gardoni More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The school is located on the borders of the ZAC Beauvert in Grenoble. It is on part of the grounds of the present school.

The old school was built in the 1950s. It is outdated and does not meet current standards. It had to be demolished.

However, it was necessary to maintain the activity of the school. This by building the new.

In a demolition phasing job, the idea was to "slip" in the middle of the green theater. This is the playground.

We don’t work as an institution. We work the school as a neighborhood facility where it is good to be. To build in this cramped space with imposing trees, we organized the building around a north-east/south axis. To the west, a wide and luminous circulation is spread over two levels. The program elements create uneven volumetry.

This envelope is sometimes dug or sometimes outgrowing. It seems cahotic in an overview but it makes sense in a close relationship. It creates interior views and brings light where one does not expect it. It indicates the particularity of a program element.

The organization of the school is done along the axis. In the center is a central pole. It’s composed of the common teaching spaces, the teachers' premises, the administrative premises and the medical premises.In the North, the nursery school. In the South, the elementary school.

Access to both schools is established from the forecourt and the two playgrounds.

The school restaurant is located in the south of the building. It is in relation with the street. It is in direct connection with the playground of the elementary school and the interior of the nursery school.

To the north of the building is the room of evolution. It runs along the existing pedestrian path.

The building envelope made of wood-frame panels on the first floor and of wood siding on the ground floor dressed a reinforced concrete structure.

The choice of the concrete structure allows to meet the seismic requirements of the site, to favor the inertia of the building (especially in summer). The envelope made of larchwood slats of different width and thickness insures the building. Like composite wood panels.

These various materials of siding participate in the reading of the facade. We have taken care to pay attention to the ageing of the wood by favouring the composite wood panels in reinforcing areas.