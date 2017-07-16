World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. SAMYN and PARTNERS
  6. Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS

  • 02:00 - 16 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS
Save this picture!
Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS, © Daylight Liège sprl
© Daylight Liège sprl

© Marie-Françoise PLISSART © Marie-Françoise PLISSART © Marie-Françoise PLISSART © Simon SCHMITT +53

  • Architecture

    Ph. Samyn, Gh. André, R. Delaunoit, D. Mélotte,

  • Structure

    for SETESCO sa : Ph. Samyn, G. Clantin

  • Service engineering

    for FTI sa : Ph. Samyn, P. Fontaine, A. De Windt (thermodynamiccalculation)

  • Wood work

    Koos & Cie sa

  • Framework and carpentry

    Menuiserie Fréson sc

  • General Contractor

    Bouny Construction sprl

  • Civil Works

    Gobiet Frères sa

  • Electricity

    Henneaux sa

  • Plumbing

    Duvivier sprl

  • Roof Glazing

    Portal sa

  • Refrigerating Plant

    Grencobel sa

  • Model

    Marie Moignot, Quentin Cruysmans
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon SCHMITT
© Simon SCHMITT

From the architect. The Forestry Branch situated at Marche-en-Famenne in the heart of the Ardennes Forest houses the treatment process of sylviculture grains coming from the domains of the Walloon Region.  It is essentially made-up  of a workshop, a series of cold storage areas and a few offices and laboratories.

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

The actual workshop is composed of a pre-drying zone, storage, and an area for treating grain. The irregular polygon shape of the site, timbered with beautiful 200 year old oaks, made the choice of a compact ovoid form abvious

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

A framework of composed arcs, clamped at the edges in an apron of reinforced concrete, constitutes the structure which covers the whole building. Two secondary buildings are placed inside this shell along its longitudinal sides. They house the cold storage, the administrative rooms and small laboratories. They also help in supporting the arcs of the external structure. The central nave is reserved for large machines which treat and pre-dry grain.  The building is covered with 1.691 large tiles of laminated reflecting glass.

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

The initial idea was to use fresh wood because of its capacity to relieve pre-bending stresses from constant curvature.  The basic element of the structure is a double layered-arc composed of various rectangular pieces of wood, all between 6,14 and 6,21 meters long.  The arc thus formed of circular segments approximates a funicular curve. Their axes are all implanted in radian plans forming a torus section. This is an economic design, since it requires a limited number of different wood sections.

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

The idea of using pre-bent perches to create a building is a concept as old as time, used by Mongolian Yurt to the Zulu Cabin. A revival of interest in this type of construction has taken place recently due to the work of C. Mutschler with F. Otto in Mannheim (1975) and of Kikutake at Nara (1987), as well as to the experimental buildings in Dorset (U.K) by architects Ahrends Burton and Koralec and engineer Edmund Happopld (1982).

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Belgium
Cite: "Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS" 16 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875654/walloon-branch-of-reproduction-forestry-material-samyn-and-partners/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »